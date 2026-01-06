World #1

for Architecture and Built Environment studies.

QS World University Rankings (2025)

"World Leading"

for Research Power in the Built Environment.

UK Research Excellence Framework (REF 2021)

Explore our degree programmes and courses to build your career.
Undergraduate Postgraduate MPhil / PhD Professional, CPD and short courses Scholarships

Discover our research and connect with researchers
Find a researcher Projects Publications REF 2021

Our schools and institutes span a unique variety of disciplines.
Our schools and institutes Latest news Upcoming events
Why we need a longer view of London’s high streets
View down a narrow London street lined with old, brick buildings, shops and people walking.

Analysing their evolution across centuries

Why we need a longer view of London’s high streets

Tackling the UK Housing Crisis
UK street

Addressing the housing gap

Tackling the UK Housing Crisis

Uncovering the health inequalities in London housing
Upward view of a building with red, orange and concrete features

Investigating ill health and pollution

Uncovering the health inequalities in London housing

Why don't we have sustainable transport in London?
Two buses and a black taxi on a London road

Exposing the truth of London's transport planning

Why don't we have sustainable transport in London?

Study at The Bartlett

Find your future course
Students smiling and working together

Find your future course

Whether your ambition is to design better buildings, plan modern cities, advance the cause of social justice, or help meet the challenge of climate change, The Bartlett could help you realise it.

The Bartlett Promise Scholarship
Photo of a student with a BIM laser

The Bartlett Promise Scholarship

The Bartlett Promise is a long-term project to attract students from a broader range of backgrounds to tackle the lack of diversity in the built environment.

Explore Inside The Bartlett
Students sitting and talking inside 22 Gordon Street

Explore Inside The Bartlett

What is it like to study at The Bartlett? Inside The Bartlett contains first-hand experiences from students who have studied with us. Explore blogs, student and alumni profiles, and more.

What's on

See more events

12 Jan

online

How to protect my business idea: Understanding the basics of intellectual property

14:00 - 15:00

13 Jan

in person

Gaza: The Politics of Future in the Aftermath of Genocide

17:00 - 19:00

14 Jan

in person

CASA Seminar Series 2025-26

16:00 - 17:00

News

Tania Sengupta Wins 2025 Colvin Prize and Bartlett Architecture Students Recognised at SAHGB Awards
Tania Sengupta Wins 2025 Colvin Prize and Bartlett Architecture Students Recognised at SAHGB Awards

Tania Sengupta Wins 2025 Colvin Prize and Bartlett Architecture Students Recognised at SAHGB Awards

Professor Tania Sengupta won the Colvin Prize for her co-edited book on colonial architecture, while two Bartlett School of Architecture students were honoured in both Dissertation Prize categories.

06 Jan 2026

The Bartlett School of Architecture’s CRUNCH Series – Spring 2026
The Bartlett School of Architecture’s CRUNCH Series – Spring 2026

The Bartlett School of Architecture’s CRUNCH Series – Spring 2026

The school’s flagship seminar series continues with seven events exploring the theme of ‘imminence’, urgent global crises and how architecture’s past shapes its future.

05 Jan 2026

CASA Research in Nature Cities Journal Reveals Urban Segregation Patterns in 383 US Cities
CASA Research in Nature Cities Journal Reveals Urban Segregation Patterns in 383 US Cities

CASA Research in Nature Cities Journal Reveals Urban Segregation Patterns in 383 US Cities

A new article by Bartlett PhD graduate Andrew Renninger and academics Prof Neave O'Clery and Prof Elsa Arcaute maps how people move through US cities, revealing persistent patterns of isolation.

17 Dec 2025

See more news

Register: Undergraduate study

Sign up to find out more about our undergraduate courses and get invites to open days, taster sessions, and more.

Register today

Register: Postgraduate study

Get updates on our postgraduate degrees, plus invites to open days, taster sessions, and more.

Register today