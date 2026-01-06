World #1
for Architecture and Built Environment studies.QS World University Rankings (2025)
"World Leading"
for Research Power in the Built Environment.UK Research Excellence Framework (REF 2021)
Analysing their evolution across centuries
Why we need a longer view of London’s high streets
Addressing the housing gap
Tackling the UK Housing Crisis
Investigating ill health and pollution
Uncovering the health inequalities in London housing
Exposing the truth of London's transport planning
Why don't we have sustainable transport in London?
Study at The Bartlett
Find your future course
Whether your ambition is to design better buildings, plan modern cities, advance the cause of social justice, or help meet the challenge of climate change, The Bartlett could help you realise it.
The Bartlett Promise Scholarship
The Bartlett Promise is a long-term project to attract students from a broader range of backgrounds to tackle the lack of diversity in the built environment.
Explore Inside The Bartlett
What is it like to study at The Bartlett? Inside The Bartlett contains first-hand experiences from students who have studied with us. Explore blogs, student and alumni profiles, and more.
What's onSee more events
12 Jan
onlineHow to protect my business idea: Understanding the basics of intellectual property
14:00 - 15:00
13 Jan
in personGaza: The Politics of Future in the Aftermath of Genocide
17:00 - 19:00
14 Jan
in personCASA Seminar Series 2025-26
16:00 - 17:00
News
Tania Sengupta Wins 2025 Colvin Prize and Bartlett Architecture Students Recognised at SAHGB Awards
Professor Tania Sengupta won the Colvin Prize for her co-edited book on colonial architecture, while two Bartlett School of Architecture students were honoured in both Dissertation Prize categories.
06 Jan 2026
The Bartlett School of Architecture’s CRUNCH Series – Spring 2026
The school’s flagship seminar series continues with seven events exploring the theme of ‘imminence’, urgent global crises and how architecture’s past shapes its future.
05 Jan 2026
CASA Research in Nature Cities Journal Reveals Urban Segregation Patterns in 383 US Cities
A new article by Bartlett PhD graduate Andrew Renninger and academics Prof Neave O'Clery and Prof Elsa Arcaute maps how people move through US cities, revealing persistent patterns of isolation.
17 Dec 2025
Register: Undergraduate study
Sign up to find out more about our undergraduate courses and get invites to open days, taster sessions, and more.Register today
Register: Postgraduate study
Get updates on our postgraduate degrees, plus invites to open days, taster sessions, and more.Register today