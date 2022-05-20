UCL Giving
Two hundred years ago, UCL redefined the very idea of a university. Our audacious founders committed us to innovation, accessibility and relevance, and we haven’t stood still since.
Throughout our history, we have been supported by the generosity of alumni and friends, charitable trusts and foundations, and companies, in the UK and around the world. When you give your time, expertise or financial support to UCL, you help our world-leading academics and exceptional students to pursue excellence, break boundaries, and shape the world we live in.
"It's hard to overstate the positive impact of UCL on our daily lives. When I hear about another major breakthrough, a Nobel Prize, or an initiative, it reminds me why I give: because UCL matters to me, and UCL's work matters to all of us." - Maurice Watkins CBE (1941-2021), UCL donor
Philanthropy Impact Report 2023-24
Together with us, you can...
Provide life-changing scholarships for students
Enable transformative research and the academics that drive it
Invest in new spaces to power breakthroughs and learning
