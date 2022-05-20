UCL Giving

XClose

We work in partnership with UCL supporters to transform how the world is understood, how knowledge is shared and created, and how global problems are solved.

Two hundred years ago, UCL redefined the very idea of a university. Our audacious founders committed us to innovation, accessibility and relevance, and we haven’t stood still since.

Throughout our history, we have been supported by the generosity of alumni and friends, charitable trusts and foundations, and companies, in the UK and around the world. When you give your time, expertise or financial support to UCL, you help our world-leading academics and exceptional students to pursue excellence, break boundaries, and shape the world we live in.

"It's hard to overstate the positive impact of UCL on our daily lives. When I hear about another major breakthrough, a Nobel Prize, or an initiative, it reminds me why I give: because UCL matters to me, and UCL's work matters to all of us." - Maurice Watkins CBE (1941-2021), UCL donor

Philanthropy Impact Report 2023-24

Together with us, you can...

Provide life-changing scholarships for students

Enable transformative research and the academics that drive it

Invest in new spaces to power breakthroughs and learning 

Get involved

You can make a difference to UCL, our students and our staff in a number of valuable areas.

UCL East campus

Areas to support

For generations, our donors have played a vital role in opening up a UCL education and enabling research into the world’s most pressing problems. Learn about the areas where donors can currently make the biggest impact.

UCL Portico

Support a faculty or centre

UCL research takes place within and across our 11 faculties. Explore the opportunities to support our faculties, and the departments and centres they're home to.

A volunteer speaking to a member of the public

Volunteering

Your time at UCL will have given you a unique view on education, work and the world around you. This understanding can help current or prospective UCL students or alumni networks around the globe.

Why give to UCL

UCL's impact is felt across London, the UK and the world. It is thanks to the vision and generosity of our community that UCL has such a remarkable history, such a strong present and such an exciting future.

Ways to give

There are a number of different ways to contribute to supporting UCL, to suit you and your goals.

Latest news

Stories

