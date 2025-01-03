XClose

UCL and Europe

With extensive European partnerships across research, education, and innovation, along with over 3,000 European staff, more than 3,800 European students, and a network of 43,000 alumni, UCL’s connections to our continent are as numerous as they are impactful.

As a top 10 global university, UCL is one of the world’s outstanding centres for research, teaching and expertise on Europe, across disciplines. We are home to a diverse community of European staff, students and alumni – one of the highest proportions of any UK higher education institution. UCL’s academics also have an outstanding track record in collaborative research with European partners and securing EU research funding.

YouTube Widget Placeholderhttps://youtu.be/ccqjEZTXyA8?si=HniZcu9XNKAQMshq

 
 
Michael Spence, UCL President & Provost
We are proudly situated in the heart of one of Europe’s most dynamic cities. But our European connections go well beyond London, as we work with partners across the continent to innovate, to educate and to tackle global challenges together.

Dr Michael Spence
UCL's President & Provost

UCL community

UCL is home to a diverse and dynamic European community, with thousands of European staff, students, and alumni contributing to our global network. Many of our graduates stay connected through alumni groups and professional networks across the continent. Our European ties are further strengthened by longstanding partnerships with universities, industry leaders, and policymakers, fostering collaboration across borders.

Making a difference

UCL’s European collaborations drive real-world impact, tackling some of society’s most pressing challenges. From pioneering Alzheimer’s treatments with Swedish partners to leading the transition to a circular economy with Dutch collaborators, our work transcends borders. Our academics also play a crucial role in shaping European policy, advising decision-makers on key issues, including the rule of law and AI regulation.

Research, partnerships and projects

UCL’s research excellence is deeply connected to Europe, with thousands of co-authored papers produced through collaborations with institutions across the continent. Our academics have a strong track record in securing EU research and innovation funding, enabling groundbreaking discoveries that benefit societies across Europe. As a member of the League of European Research Universities (LERU) since 2006, UCL continues to work with leading institutions to advance education, research, and innovation.

UCL's European Institute

The European Institute is UCL’s hub for research, collaboration and information on Europe and the European Union.

European Research and Innovation Office

ERIO is keeping UCL at the forefront of European collaboration in research & innovation

Cities Partnerships Programme

This cross-UCL initiative supports, funds and promotes the work that UCL academics carry out with partners in global cities.

Current and future partners

Partnership enquiries

We are keen to develop partnerships and collaborations with universities and institutions in Europe. If you are interested in exploring ways to work with UCL, contact our Senior Global Engagement Manager (Europe), Rebecca Holt.

Existing networks include:

News, stories and events

Stories from across UCL

For a selection of Europe related stories from across UCL.

UCL News Desk

For the latest Europe related news from the UCL Media Relations team.

What's on

Visit the UCL global events calendar.

Case studies

Check our global case studies.

 

 

Which region?
Check the region for your country of interest.

Contact us

Uta Staiger
Dr Uta Staiger
Global Strategic Academic Advisor (Europe)
Email Uta

 

 

Rebecca Holt
Senior Global Engagement Manager (Europe)
Email Rebecca

Laura Hayes
Senior Liaison and Recruitment Manager (Europe)
Email Laura

Andy Stirups
Senior Alumni and Supporter Relations Manager (International)
Email Andy

Check here for international contacts at UCL 

UCL's Europe Regional Network

UCL’s Europe Regional Network facilitates cross-UCL connections and synergies between academic and professional services staff interested in collaborating with partners in the region.

Led by Dr Uta Staiger, Global Strategic Academic Advisor (Europe), the network meets regularly throughout the year to discuss current and future activity. 

UCL staff member or PhD students interested in the region? Join the Regional Network.

Are you a UCL academic or staff member?

Are you a UCL student or alum?

 