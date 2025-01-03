UCL and Europe
As a top 10 global university, UCL is one of the world’s outstanding centres for research, teaching and expertise on Europe, across disciplines. We are home to a diverse community of European staff, students and alumni – one of the highest proportions of any UK higher education institution. UCL’s academics also have an outstanding track record in collaborative research with European partners and securing EU research funding.
“We are proudly situated in the heart of one of Europe’s most dynamic cities. But our European connections go well beyond London, as we work with partners across the continent to innovate, to educate and to tackle global challenges together.
Dr Michael Spence
UCL's President & Provost
UCL community
UCL is home to a diverse and dynamic European community, with thousands of European staff, students, and alumni contributing to our global network. Many of our graduates stay connected through alumni groups and professional networks across the continent. Our European ties are further strengthened by longstanding partnerships with universities, industry leaders, and policymakers, fostering collaboration across borders.
Making a difference
UCL’s European collaborations drive real-world impact, tackling some of society’s most pressing challenges. From pioneering Alzheimer’s treatments with Swedish partners to leading the transition to a circular economy with Dutch collaborators, our work transcends borders. Our academics also play a crucial role in shaping European policy, advising decision-makers on key issues, including the rule of law and AI regulation.
Research, partnerships and projects
UCL’s research excellence is deeply connected to Europe, with thousands of co-authored papers produced through collaborations with institutions across the continent. Our academics have a strong track record in securing EU research and innovation funding, enabling groundbreaking discoveries that benefit societies across Europe. As a member of the League of European Research Universities (LERU) since 2006, UCL continues to work with leading institutions to advance education, research, and innovation.
Partnership enquiries
We are keen to develop partnerships and collaborations with universities and institutions in Europe. If you are interested in exploring ways to work with UCL, contact our Senior Global Engagement Manager (Europe), Rebecca Holt.
Existing networks include:
