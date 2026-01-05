Discover UCL Engineering
We work across a broad range of disciplines, but everything we do brings discoveries closer to the people who need them.
About UCL Engineering
Research
Independent studies rate UCL a top university for research - engineering is no exception. Our work saves money, energy and lives, as well as adding to the body of human knowledge.
Departments
Our diverse departments, institutes and centres all have one thing in common: they combine the analysis and rigour of science with innovation and practicality, to find world-leading solutions.
Alumni testimonials
Want to hear from students who have studied at UCL Engineering? Read the stories from our recent graduates, as they offer their insights and experiences of studying an engineering programme at UCL.
Engineering Foundation Year
Embrace this opportunity to become a future engineer, on a programme designed for those who don’t meet standard entry requirements for UCL’s undergraduate engineering degrees.
Latest UCL Engineering News
UCL Engineering staff recognised in New Year Honours
Congratulations to Professor Polina Bayvel (UCL Electronic & Electrical Engineering) and Professor Suzanne Farid (UCL Biochemical Engineering) who have been recognised in the New Year Honours 2026.
05 Jan 2026
Professor Clare Elwell receives award for her exceptional contribution to UCL
The award recognises her outstanding leadership and the successful delivery of the UCL Festival of Engineering.
19 Dec 2025
UCL Computer Science co-leads four new data-driven Grand Challenges projects
Four UCL Computer Science projects have been awarded funding under the Data Empowered Societies Grand Challenge, joining a wider cohort of ten initiatives across the university.
19 Dec 2025
What's on
07 Jan
onlineChemical Engineering Virtual Undergraduate Open Day
10:00 - 11:30
08 Jan
onlineWhat can I do with a degree from UCL Biochemical Engineering?
16:30 - 17:30
28 Jan
onlineDiscover the UCL CDT in Cyber-Physical Risk: Meet the Team & Explore the Programme
18:00 - 19:15
