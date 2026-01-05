We offer programmes and courses across all of engineering, and beyond.
Our work saves money, energy and lives.
Find out how you can get involved.
We work across a broad range of disciplines, but everything we do brings discoveries closer to the people who need them.

Independent studies rate UCL a top university for research - engineering is no exception. Our work saves money, energy and lives, as well as adding to the body of human knowledge.

Our diverse departments, institutes and centres all have one thing in common: they combine the analysis and rigour of science with innovation and practicality, to find world-leading solutions.

Want to hear from students who have studied at UCL Engineering? Read the stories from our recent graduates, as they offer their insights and experiences of studying an engineering programme at UCL.

Embrace this opportunity to become a future engineer, on a programme designed for those who don't meet standard entry requirements for UCL's undergraduate engineering degrees.

Latest UCL Engineering News

UCL Engineering staff recognised in New Year Honours

Congratulations to Professor Polina Bayvel (UCL Electronic & Electrical Engineering) and Professor Suzanne Farid (UCL Biochemical Engineering) who have been recognised in the New Year Honours 2026.

05 Jan 2026

Professor Clare Elwell receives award for her exceptional contribution to UCL

The award recognises her outstanding leadership and the successful delivery of the UCL Festival of Engineering.

19 Dec 2025

UCL Computer Science co-leads four new data-driven Grand Challenges projects

Four UCL Computer Science projects have been awarded funding under the Data Empowered Societies Grand Challenge, joining a wider cohort of ten initiatives across the university.

19 Dec 2025

What's on

07 Jan

online

Chemical Engineering Virtual Undergraduate Open Day

10:00 - 11:30

08 Jan

online

What can I do with a degree from UCL Biochemical Engineering?

16:30 - 17:30

28 Jan

online

Discover the UCL CDT in Cyber-Physical Risk: Meet the Team & Explore the Programme

18:00 - 19:15

Got questions? Get in touch.

Contact us if you have any questions about the UCL Engineering.

UCL Engineering

Click to email. fes-enquiry@ucl.ac.uk