World #8 for Medicine
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025
UK #1 for research power
Research Excellence Framework 2021
Featured events in Medical Sciences
Medical Sciences Campus Tours
UCL Medical Sciences are based across a number of sites across London. Come and explore our buildings and facilities at the Bloomsbury campus in central London with a 60-minute Medical Sciences Tour.
Undergraduate Open Days and Taster Sessions
Join us online for a taster session with our tutors and students this autumn. We’re also hosting on-campus tours, events and virtual open events run year-round.
Postgraduate Open Days and Information Sessions
With a medical sciences postgraduate degree from UCL, you’ll be ready to make your mark. Find out what studying with us is like by attending a virtual open day. Register for an event below.
What's onSee all events
02 Feb
onlinePeriodontology (Distance Learning) MSc Virtual Open Event
10:00 - 11:30
05 Feb
onlineUCL World Cancer Day Public Lecture
17:00 - 18:00
12 Feb
onlineDrug Design and Clinical Drug Development masters virtual Open Event
12:00 - 13:00
News
New Science Lead appointed to Institute for Liver & Digestive Health
Dimitrios Anastasiou has been appointed Professor of Metabolic Systems and Science Lead at UCL’s Institute for Liver & Digestive Health (ILDH).
07 Oct 2025
International research team led by UCL shortlisted for Cancer Grand Challenges
Team REWIRE-CAN, led by Professor Bart Vanhaesebroeck, is focused on turning cancer’s own survival mechanisms against itself, transforming what was an advantage into a disadvantage.
25 Sep 2025
UCL Cancer Institute awarded Athena SWAN Gold
The UCL Cancer Institute has been awarded Athena SWAN Gold status - a prestigious national recognition of its sustained commitment to advancing gender equality in higher education and research.
21 May 2025
Discover Medical Sciences
About
We're at the forefront of innovation and research in the medical sciences. Our research leaders and dedicated NHS-based teachers provide our students with the highest quality education and training.
Our history
University College London has been advancing medical education since 1834. Discover more about the history of our faculty and our major achievements.
Fellowship opportunities
There are a range of fellowship options designed to support the highest calibre early career researchers to establish their careers and become research leaders of the future.
Innovation and enterprise
We work with commercial and industry partners to make major breakthroughs and help organisations to innovate.
Day in the life
Get an authentic sense of life at UCL by following a day in the life of some of our medical science students.
Virtual Lectures
Medical Sciences Lecture Series
Our virtual lectures are free and open to everyone - staff, students and the public.Find out more
Services in the Medical Sciences
National Amyloidosis Centre
The NHS National Amyloidosis Centre offers diagnosis, staging, monitoring, and management advice for amyloidosis patients. We conduct with clinics via phone, video, or in person.
Tissue Access for Patient Benefit
We facilitate access, storage, use and transfer of human organs, cells, and tissue between clinical centres at UCL, academic groups, universities, hospitals, medical researchers, and biotech firms.
Centre for International Medical Education Collaborations (CIMEC)
We build meaningful international partnerships with both new and established institutions and organisations to share knowledge across the medical education landscape.
Got questions? Get in touch.
Contact us if you have any questions about the UCL Faculty of Medical Science.