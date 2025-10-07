World #8 for Medicine

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025

UK #1 for research power

Research Excellence Framework 2021

The Faculty of Medical Sciences is made up of six divisions
Division of Infection and Immunity Division of Surgery & Interventional Sciences Eastman Dental Institute Institute of Immunity and Transplantation UCL Cancer Institute UCL Division of Medicine UCL Medical School Wolfson Institute for Biomedical Research

Medical Sciences Campus Tours

UCL Medical Sciences are based across a number of sites across London. Come and explore our buildings and facilities at the Bloomsbury campus in central London with a 60-minute Medical Sciences Tour.

Undergraduate Open Days and Taster Sessions

Join us online for a taster session with our tutors and students this autumn. We're also hosting on-campus tours, events and virtual open events run year-round.

Postgraduate Open Days and Information Sessions

With a medical sciences postgraduate degree from UCL, you'll be ready to make your mark. Find out what studying with us is like by attending a virtual open day. Register for an event below.

02 Feb

online

Periodontology (Distance Learning) MSc Virtual Open Event

10:00 - 11:30

05 Feb

online

UCL World Cancer Day Public Lecture

17:00 - 18:00

12 Feb

online

Drug Design and Clinical Drug Development masters virtual Open Event

12:00 - 13:00

News

New Science Lead appointed to Institute for Liver & Digestive Health

Dimitrios Anastasiou has been appointed Professor of Metabolic Systems and Science Lead at UCL’s Institute for Liver & Digestive Health (ILDH).

07 Oct 2025

International research team led by UCL shortlisted for Cancer Grand Challenges

Team REWIRE-CAN, led by Professor Bart Vanhaesebroeck, is focused on turning cancer’s own survival mechanisms against itself, transforming what was an advantage into a disadvantage.

25 Sep 2025

UCL Cancer Institute awarded Athena SWAN Gold

The UCL Cancer Institute has been awarded Athena SWAN Gold status - a prestigious national recognition of its sustained commitment to advancing gender equality in higher education and research.

21 May 2025

See more news

About

We're at the forefront of innovation and research in the medical sciences. Our research leaders and dedicated NHS-based teachers provide our students with the highest quality education and training.

Our history

University College London has been advancing medical education since 1834. Discover more about the history of our faculty and our major achievements.

Fellowship opportunities

There are a range of fellowship options designed to support the highest calibre early career researchers to establish their careers and become research leaders of the future.

Innovation and enterprise

We work with commercial and industry partners to make major breakthroughs and help organisations to innovate.

Day in the life

Get an authentic sense of life at UCL by following a day in the life of some of our medical science students.

Virtual Lectures

Medical Sciences Lecture Series

Our virtual lectures are free and open to everyone - staff, students and the public.

National Amyloidosis Centre
National Amyloidosis Centre

The NHS National Amyloidosis Centre offers diagnosis, staging, monitoring, and management advice for amyloidosis patients. We conduct with clinics via phone, video, or in person.

Tissue Access for Patient Benefit
Tissue Access for Patient Benefit

We facilitate access, storage, use and transfer of human organs, cells, and tissue between clinical centres at UCL, academic groups, universities, hospitals, medical researchers, and biotech firms.

Centre for International Medical Education Collaborations (CIMEC)
Centre for International Medical Education Collaborations (CIMEC)

We build meaningful international partnerships with both new and established institutions and organisations to share knowledge across the medical education landscape.

