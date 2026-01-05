Study with us
Person holding model of a brain.

Study with us

Join the next generation of experts in brain sciences and gain the knowledge and critical thinking skills to become a leader in your field.

Our research
Two researchers pipetting onto a plate in a lab.

Our research

We are home to some of the world’s most influential academics, and our research is revolutionising society’s understanding of the brain.

Institutes and Divisions
Queen Square Exterior

Institutes and Divisions

Find out more about our centres of excellence across the brain sciences, with our expertise ranging from dementia to mental health.

Clinical and Movement Neurosciences

Research Excellence Framework

UK #1

UCL is ranked first for research power in Psychology, Psychiatry and Neuroscience by the UK’s Research Excellence Framework (REF 2021), with more than two thirds of our research in these areas rated as world-leading (4*)

Find out more
Learn more about our vision for the future
Researcher looks into microscope.

About the Faculty

Learn more about our vision for the future

We are building an equitable community
UCL Quad

Equality, diversity and inclusion

We are building an equitable community

Working with partners to create breakthroughs
A person in a lab coat conducting research in a laboratory setting.

Innovation and Enterprise

Working with partners to create breakthroughs

How we are tackling the global challenge of dementia
Brain image

Research spotlight

How we are tackling the global challenge of dementia

Explore our undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes
Undergraduate Postgraduate taught Postgraduate research

Discover how our research is transforming our understanding of the brain
Research centres and domains Research strengths Meet the expert

Find out more about our centres of excellence across the brain sciences
Division of Psychiatry Division of Psychology and Language Sciences Ear Institute Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience Queen Square Institute of Neurology Institute of Ophthalmology Institute of Prion Diseases (MRC Prion Unit at UCL)

News

AI analysis reveals two distinct types of multiple sclerosis
AI analysis reveals two distinct types of multiple sclerosis

AI analysis reveals two distinct types of multiple sclerosis

Artificial intelligence (AI), using a simple blood test combined with standard brain images has, for the first time, been able to identify two biologically distinct types of multiple sclerosis (MS), in research led by UCL and Queen Square Analytics, a UCL spin out company.

05 Jan 2026

UCL staff recognised in New Year Honours
UCL staff recognised in New Year Honours

UCL staff recognised in New Year Honours

Congratulations to members of UCL’s community who have been recognised in the New Year Honours 2026, including two academics, an economist and an engineer, who received Damehoods.

29 Dec 2025

Menopause hormone therapy does not appear to impact dementia risk
Menopause hormone therapy does not appear to impact dementia risk

Menopause hormone therapy does not appear to impact dementia risk

A major review of prior research has found no evidence that menopause hormone therapy either increases or decreases dementia risk in post-menopausal women, in a new study led by UCL researchers.

23 Dec 2025

See all news

What's on

View all events

07 Jan

hybrid

IoO Seminar Series with Joe Rainger

14:00 - 15:00

14 Jan

in person

Open Evening for Anna Freud Master’s Programmes

16:30 - 18:45

15 Jan

in person

UCL Centre for Neurorehabilitation Seminar: Dr Anna Sadnicka

17:30 - 19:00