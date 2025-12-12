Explore Your Future With Us
Our Departments - Explore our dynamic departments in Mathematical & Physical Sciences—spanning everything from pure research to real-world applications in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Earth sciences, and more.
UCL's Kathleen Lonsdale Building reopened
Hypot-enthuse podcast
Outreach - Inspiring Minds, Building Futures Together
Student Stories - Explore student-made content and get insights
Dark matter search achieves new record and spots neutrinos from Sun’s core
The LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) collaboration involving UCL researchers has achieved a new record in its search for dark matter and for the first time picked up signals from neutrinos produced in the Sun’s core
12 Dec 2025
Cause of Santorini earthquake swarm uncovered
A mysterious swarm of earthquakes that occurred near the Greek island of Santorini in early 2025 was caused by rebounding sheets of magma slicing through Earth’s crust, finds a new study.
20 Nov 2025
Centre for Data Intensive Science and Industry hosts 15 Industry and Research Partners
The DISI Centre welcomed partners and students to the Industry’s annual project pitch event, showcasing its world-leading ability to bridge fundamental science and industry for its PhD students.
06 Nov 2025
What's on
08 Jan
onlineGlobal Humanitarian Studies BSc information session (afternoon)
16:00 - 17:00
08 Jan
onlineGlobal Humanitarian Studies BSc information session (morning)
10:00 - 11:00
13 Jan
onlineMathematical and Physical Sciences Student Q&A
17:00 - 18:00