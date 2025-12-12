Flexible undergraduate, graduate & short courses designed to fit your goals.
Kathleen Lonsdale building reopened by sir David Attenborough

Hypot-enthuse podcast

Student-made content and insights
Dark matter search achieves new record and spots neutrinos from Sun’s core
The LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) collaboration involving UCL researchers has achieved a new record in its search for dark matter and for the first time picked up signals from neutrinos produced in the Sun’s core

12 Dec 2025

Cause of Santorini earthquake swarm uncovered
A mysterious swarm of earthquakes that occurred near the Greek island of Santorini in early 2025 was caused by rebounding sheets of magma slicing through Earth’s crust, finds a new study.

20 Nov 2025

Centre for Data Intensive Science and Industry hosts 15 Industry and Research Partners
The DISI Centre welcomed partners and students to the Industry’s annual project pitch event, showcasing its world-leading ability to bridge fundamental science and industry for its PhD students.

06 Nov 2025

What's on

08 Jan

online

Global Humanitarian Studies BSc information session (afternoon)

16:00 - 17:00

08 Jan

online

Global Humanitarian Studies BSc information session (morning)

10:00 - 11:00

13 Jan

online

Mathematical and Physical Sciences Student Q&A

17:00 - 18:00

