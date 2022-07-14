Data Intensive Science & Industry
The Centre for Data Intensive Science and Industry (DISI) is a vibrant hub that cultivates a rich environment of cross-disciplinary collaboration in AI for Data Intensive Science (DIS) between academia and industry. We are committed to creating a space where a continuous exchange of ideas, knowledge, and expertise flourishes, sparking new research collaborations in DIS. By bringing together experts from various fields, we aim to unlock fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to complex challenges. We believe that these interactions will not only enrich research endeavours but also amplify the societal impact of the work conducted within the Centre.
