Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference (ISEC 2021)

This international conference explored the interrelationship between researchers, educational practitioners and parents examining the unique role each has in applying theory to practice and creating environments for a lasting and positive change.

It is centered around knowledge exchange with a particular focus on evidence-informed inclusive practice in education. Attendees will explore new perspectives on how to translate academic enquiry into practical, workable strategies with which educators can support the lives of children and young people living with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

ISEC 2021 was hosted by the UCL Centre for Inclusive Education in partnership with the National Association of Special Educational Needs (NASEN).

Who is ISEC 2021 for

ISEC 2021 was primarily a research conference, but anybody with an interest in inclusion, special educational needs or disability was warmly welcomed. The conference was particularly relevant for academics, students, school teachers, educational psychologists and other health/education professionals. Young people and their families were also encouraged to participate, and there was a social programme running in parallel to the academic programme.

Outcomes

ISEC 2021 offered an opportunity for international knowledge mobilisation and exchange across professional communities of practice. Those who attended explored the evidence base for inclusive practice across a broad range of contexts and had the opportunity to build new partnerships as they reflect one of the greatest challenges of our time: inclusion.

Programme