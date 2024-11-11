Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference (ISEC 2021)
The 9th Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference is underpinned by the theme 'closing the research to practice gap'.
This international conference explored the interrelationship between researchers, educational practitioners and parents examining the unique role each has in applying theory to practice and creating environments for a lasting and positive change.
It is centered around knowledge exchange with a particular focus on evidence-informed inclusive practice in education. Attendees will explore new perspectives on how to translate academic enquiry into practical, workable strategies with which educators can support the lives of children and young people living with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
ISEC 2021 was hosted by the UCL Centre for Inclusive Education in partnership with the National Association of Special Educational Needs (NASEN).
Who is ISEC 2021 for
ISEC 2021 was primarily a research conference, but anybody with an interest in inclusion, special educational needs or disability was warmly welcomed. The conference was particularly relevant for academics, students, school teachers, educational psychologists and other health/education professionals. Young people and their families were also encouraged to participate, and there was a social programme running in parallel to the academic programme.
Outcomes
ISEC 2021 offered an opportunity for international knowledge mobilisation and exchange across professional communities of practice. Those who attended explored the evidence base for inclusive practice across a broad range of contexts and had the opportunity to build new partnerships as they reflect one of the greatest challenges of our time: inclusion.
Programme
- Welcome from HRH Princess Royal; Li Wei, Director and Dean of IOE; Adam Boddison, CEO of nasen; Amrit Singh, COO of nasen.
- Keynote roundtable.
- Seize the Day | Tanni Grey-Thompson
- 90226 Knowledge Exchange for Changing School Cultures: Potential and Pitfalls | Amelia Roberts
- 90354 Identifying Effective Online Teaching Practices for Pre-Recorded Lectures | Lucille Bottein
- 90034 Using the APP Tool to Promote Student Self-Determination Skills in Higher Education | Michael Fagella Luby
- 90053 Understanding and Supporting Students with Traumatic Brain Injuries | Emily Tarconish
- 90251 Secondary School Teachers’ Perceptions of Online Learning in the UK: Ease of Use, Usefulness, Inclusivity, Challenges, and Intentions for Future Use Maria Griva.
- 90349 Learning About Neurodiversity at School (LEANS): Online Researcher-educator Collaboration to Co-design a Resource Pack for Mainstream UK Primary Schools | Sarah McGeown
- 90332 What’s the Score for Service-Learning? Exploring Third Sector. HE School and Community Collaborations within SEND Provision | John Patterson
- 90172 Transition From Primary to Secondary School in Neurodevelopmental Disorders: The Concerns of Parents, Professionals, and Children | Jo Van Herwegen
- 90026 Qualification for People with Intellectual Disabilities to Work as University Lecturers | Fabian Van Essen
- 90119 Educational Communities of Practice: Teachers/Parents Roles in Promoting the Inclusion of Students With Learning Difficulties | Anastasia Vlachou and Dimitra Eleftheriadou
- 90088 An Empowerment Approach to Meaningful Parent-School Partnerships | Kathlyn Kannapathi
- 90226 Where next for research on teaching assistants: the case for an international response | Rob Webster
- 90281 Learning During a Pandemic With iRead Navigo @ Home Events: Encouraging Technology Use to Support Dyslexic Learners Struggling With Reading | Elisabeth Herbert
- 90288 The Impact of COVID-19 on Education and Library Services | Aruna Chanu
- 90280 Exploring the ‘Lost Generation’ of Autistic Women’s Experiences of Secondary School – An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA) Approach | Jessica Dark
- 90233 Tell Me Your Story: A Relational Approach to Inclusive Practice | Nicola Preston
- 90056 Challenges and Strategic Pathways to Participation, Equity and Access | Santoshi Halder
- 90099 The 7 C’s Learning Portfolio: A strengths-based framework for learners with SEND | Judith Carter
- 90151 Partnering Researchers and Inclusion Coaches in School Board Transition toward Inclusive Practices for Students with Special Needs | Tiffany Gallagher, Sheila Bennett, Monique Somma and Rebecca White
- 90115 The Consequences of Conceptual Ambiguity of Inclusion for Practitioners and Academics in Developing Inclusion in Basic Education | Aimo Naukkarinen
- 90326 Barriers Faced When Eliciting the Voice of Children and Young People With Send and Generating Collaborative Solutions | Pooja Sharma
- 90180 A Partnership Approach to Translating Research into Practice. Students, Parents/Carers and Staff as Partners in Autism Practice Research | Trevor Clark
- 90356 Making Autism Research Accessible to Teachers | Joe Mintz
- 90136 Supporting the Gross National Happiness and Inclusion of People with Disabilities in Bhutan: Creating Opportunities Employment and Community Engagement | Brian Abery and Reneta Ticha
- 90129 Effective Parent Participation - A Critical Discussion | Sharon Smith.
- Trends in transition for students with disabilities: Where do we go from here? | Lyman Dukes
- 90226 90033 University Students with Disabilities: What factors predict success? | Nicholas Gelbar
- 90289 The Pandemic Stress: Does Fear of Infection With Covid 19 Affect Faculty Duties & Time Management Skills? | B K Manjunatha Goud, Aruna Chanu Oinam, Joan Brayant Kumar, Tarig Kakim and Kurudy Bairy
- 90038 Using Photo Elicitation Interviews with Key Stage 2 Children, to Garner Their Views of LEGO® Base Therapy - Amanda Barrie
- 90154 Unpretentious Education: Thinking Outside the Box - Georgette Bajada
- 90294 Participation and Inclusive Schooling of Students on the Autism Spectrum in Spain: Lights and Shadows | Cecilia Simón, Gerardo Echeita, Angela Barrios, Hector Gutierrez and Teresa Gonzalez
- 90299 Exchanging Knowledge and Changing Practice: Practitioners Experiences From a Blended Learning Programme on Vision Impairment and Complex Needs | Leda Kamenopoulou and Aaliya Ali
- 90338 To What Extent Do UK Civic Institutions Adapt Teaching Academic Skills to the Needs of Non-traditional Learners? | A Literature Review - Nazmin Khanom
- 90168 How Parents of Pupils With SEND Seek Information and Support | Samantha Dunne
- 90057 Early Childhood Inclusive Education in Greece: A Critical Approach to Educational Policy | Evdoxia Nteropoulou-Nterou
- 90223 Including Students on the Autism Spectrum: Evaluation of School Practice | Helen McLennan and Jacqueline Roberts
- 90193 Adapting Active Support ‘Interactive Training’ for Classroom Staff Working in Special Educational Needs Schools: To Increase Engagement in Pupils | Ceridwen Evans, J. Carl Hughes and Sandy Toogood
- 90276 Coaching Special Ed: Building Instructional & Collaborative Practice | Nicholas Catania, Sarah Semon and Danielle Lane
- 90220 Ambiguity and ambivalence in inclusive education; research illustrations and how to move forward? | Brahm Norwich, George Koutsouris and Lauren Stentiford
- 90132 Documenting Early Progress on Inclusive Education Policy and Practice in Punjab, Pakistan | Afaf Manzoor
- 90025 Sentence Comprehension and Eye Movements in Adolescents with Dyslexia | Marianna Stella
- 90347 Impact of Career Self-efficacy Towards Career Transition for Young Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder | Mohd Syazwan Zainal
- 90301 Evaluating Inclusive Education Options for Facilitating Lifelong Inclusion | Garry Hornby
- 90320 Light’s Out: Examining Sleep in Children with Vision Impairment | Jessica Hayton
- 90344 Gender, Duty, and Unequal Balances During the Pandemic: An Ethnographic View of Indian Management Education | Gitanjali Saksena, Subhra Pattnaik and Abhishek Mohanty.
- 90079 Examining Teacher Professional Standards: How Inclusive is Inclusive? | Bethany Rice
- 90042 GDST SENDCo Network Forum: Digital and Real Spaces for Collaboration and Actualising Change - Gray Foster-Felton
- 90060 Students With Dyslexia and How They Cope With the Demands of Tertiary Level’s Education - Maria Drossinou-Korea
- 90043 The Teaching Methodology of Students with Intellectual Disabilities in Secondary Education - Nikolaos Panopoulos
- - 90150 Service-learning as an Approach to Promote Reflexion on Inclusive Practices Among Schoolteachers and Professionals and University Students and Academics - Ana Luisa López Vélez, Rakel Gamito, Beatriz Garay and Judit Martinez
- - 90155 Dislodging the I in M(I)NE | Neha Ravindran
- - 90185 The Targeted Individual Structured Integrated Program of Special Education and Training (TISIPfSEN) with Differentiated Texts from Iliad, to a Student with Dysgraphia Evi Chalikia
- 90197 A Critical Policy Analysis of Ireland’s Special Needs Assistant Scheme: A Tool for Social Justice or a Costly Bureaucratic Experiment? - Barry Morrissey
- 90166 New Paradigms in Inclusive Education, Mindfulness and Social Action - Elizabeth Erwin
- 90323 Meaning of Labels: Implications for Inclusive Education for Persons with Disabilities in Ghana - Osman Shamrock
- 90029 Young People’s Experiences of Alternative Provision - Sarah Dove.
- Don't Leave the Parents Out: Understanding the Critical Power of Family Partnerships | Dr Barbara Hong
- 90226 What is the effect of active music participation on well-being among adults with Down’s syndrome? | David Stanley, Natalie Bradford
- 90358 Impact of Virtual Learning on Pre-schoolers with Down Syndrome Amidst COVID-19 | Saira Nazneen Ibrahim, Bushra Amin, Ayesha Zuberi, Kanza Abbasi and Sadia Saleem
- 90364 SEND Leadership Matters | Anita Devi
- 90028 Facilitating an Ethos of Inclusion in a Special School: A Social Justice Perspective | Danielle Lane
- 90130 Setting Islam in the Mosaic of British Society | Sameena Aziz
- 90235 Impact of a Performance-based Education Model – "If You Do What You’ve Always Done, You Get What You’ve Always Got" | Ashley McCaul and Sean Porter
- 90158 The Inclusion Process of a Pupil With Autism Into a Regular School Using Musical Games - Aspasia Fragkouli
- 90105 Dynamo Assessment What It May Tell Us About Primary School Children’s Mathematical Difficulties - Ann Dowker and Karima Esmail
- 90171 Providing Social Support for Students With Visual Impairments in Educational Settings: Findings From an Integrative Literature Review - Ifigeneia Manitsa and Maro Doikou
- 90215 The Experiences and Perceptions of Childhood Speech-Language Therapy Support by Adults with Cerebral Palsy - Dean Sutherland and Bhav Keshav
- 90081 Integrating Morphological Awareness into Teaching for Making Literacy Classrooms Inclusive - Evdokia Pittas
- 90287 An Exploration of Systems Promoting Inclusive Leadership in Irish Post-Primary Schools - Johanna Fitzgerald, Joe Lynch, Angela Martin and Bernadette Cullen
- 90362 Using Digital Stories to Facilitate Autistic Young People to Have a Voice in Their Transition to Adulthood - Stephanie Lewis and Kirsty Marsden
- 90250 Exploring the Relationship Among Stress, Positive Experiences, Child’s Behavior Problems and Spiritual Well-being in Mothers of Children With Developmental Disabilities - Panayiota Stavroussi and Joanna Bismpiki
- 90110 Parent Perspectives on Inclusive Practices for Students With Intellectual Disabilities: Failures and Successes - Monique Somma and Jacqueline Specht
- 90226 Teacher development in Pakistan: a recent SEND initiative in the Punjab | Margaret Mulholland, Philip Garner
- 90277 Suddenly Shifting to Remote Learning: The Experiences of Students With Disabilities at American Colleges During the COVID-19 Instruction Interruption | Joseph Madaus
- 90357 The Impact of Cumulative Stressful Educational Events on Doctoral Students’ Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic | Vassilis Sideropoulos
- 90244 Changing Tunes – Why Traditional Research and Ethics Are Failing Music Therapy Participants and Why a New Approach is Needed | Jessica Atkinson
- 90234 Overcoming Barriers to Inclusive Education – The Role of Professional Development | Stella Long
- 90199 The Role of Effective European Networks in Inclusive and Supportive Education: Individuals with Vision Impairments and Additional Disabilities | Vassilios Argyropoulos and Magda Nikolaraizi
- 90149 Empowering Inclusion Using the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) | Adewunmi Payne Akinhanmi
- 90046 Roles and Impact of On-the-job-trained Support Teachers on the Performance of Pupils with Special Needs | Njideka Okoroikpa
- 90064 Self-Confidence Levels in Sequential Learning Versus Structured Discovery Cane Travel, Post Orientation and Mobility Instruction: A Comparison Study | Merry-Noel Chamberlain
- 90135 ‘Architecture of Schooling’: A Qualitative Co-design Research of a Multidisciplinary Inclusive Framework | Foteini Pasenidou
- 90324 A case study of a situated knowledge exchange and professional development initiative in an English special school | Jane Essex
- 90138 Inclusivna Osvita: Pursuing Inclusive Education in Ukraine | Sergiy Sydoriv, Valentyna Malanchii, Renata Ticha and Brain Abery
- 90146 Education for Students with Intellectual Disabilities in Pakistan: Challenges and Prospects | Afaf Manzoor
- 90267 The Illusion of Inclusion for Children With Literacy Difficulties Including Dyslexia: Parents’ Perspectives and Contributions to Understanding Educational Failure | Angela Thompson, Julia Carroll, Clare Wood, Sarah Critten and Simon Goodman
- 90127 Barriers to Inclusion of Students With Disabilities in Mainstream Schools in Turkey | Turgut Anil Karlidag
- 90318 Is Inclusive Education Meritocratic Enough? The Incompatibility Between the Selection Function and the Inclusive Education Policy | Mickaël Jury, Kamilla Khamzina and Caroline Desombre
- 90316 Teachers’ Perspectives on Improving Educational Inclusion Through the Performing Arts: A Qualitative Study of Primary Schools in China | Yinshu Zhu
- 90210 Teacher and Student Experiences of Remote Microphone Systems in Inclusive Classrooms | Dean Sutherland, Rachel Barker and Paul Peryman
- 90274 Enhancing Inclusive Practice Across a Group of Schools | Nic Crossley
- 90062 The Impact of the Inclusion of Visually Impaired Pupils on the Teaching and Learning of Others | Clare Martin
- 90091 Experiences That Shape Beginning Teachers’ Inclusive Practice Beliefs: A Group Concept Mapping Study | Jacqueline Specht
- 90024 Supporting Inclusion through Knowledge Exchange: The Case of a South Florida Pilot Program | Danielle Lane
- 90065 Fit for Dual-purpose: Using Stimulated Recall Interviews to Investigate Arts Teachers’ Beliefs, Judgments and Decisions Concerning Students with SEN Rebecca Thompson
- 90114 The Cognitive Profile of Adults With Dyslexia in a Virtual Reality Workplace | James Smith-Spark
- 90245 Lifelong Learning: Informal Peer Learning as Part of Self-building Lives in the Community | Melanie Nind
- 90284 How Do Specialist Vision Rehabilitation Services Impact the Lives of Children and Adolescents With Visual Impairments?: A Case Study Approach | Ifigeneia Manitsa and Fiona Barlow-Brown
- 90041 Visual Support Systems: A Qualitative Evaluation of the Support Provided to Parents of Children with Autism | Rachel Mallia Borg
- Can we trust the evidence? A cross-examination of research into educating children with additional learning needs | Dr David Mitchell
- 90226 Inclusion in High-Achieving Mayflower Primary: How does it work? | Heba Al-Jayoosi, Adam Stock
- 90350 The Use of Educational Technologies With Students With Special Needs in the UK | Hélène Grandchamp des Raux and Jo Van Herwegen
- 90352 Barriers to Goal 4a of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Meeting the Needs of Learners with Disabilities in Kinshasa | Fifi Ntelo Tshimbalanga
- 90353 Deviant Behaviors and Special Education and Training: The Case of Differentiated School and Social Programs | Maria Drossinou-Korea
- 90308 Early Diagnosis and Interventions: The Case of Educational Integration in Kindergarten | Laskari Eleftheria and Maria Drossinou-Korea
- 90169 Improving Inclusive Education Through Engagement With Inclusive Pedagogy in Nigerian Elementary Schools | Beth Oluka
- 90080 The Impact of an Online Fine Motor Skills Training Programme on the Knowledge and Confidence of Primary School Education Staff | Kim Griffin
- 90178 Inclusion as Social Justice | Ellena Valizadeh and Claudine Rausch
- 90175 Special Guardianship and Adopted Children an Invisible Cohort? | Samantha Rothwell
- 90305 Engaging Parents and Carers: Learning From ‘Lockdown’ | Catherine Knowles
- 90345 A Qualitative Exploration of the Psychological Wellbeing of Pupils, Pre- and Post- COVID-19 | Chantelle Francis and Karen Mckenzie
- 90309 Beliefs, Knowledge, Designs and Actions for All Students: Learning With Inclusive Primary Teachers | Immaculada Orozco
- 90188 A Favour or My Right? Perceptions of Adult Learners With Disabilities on Assessment in a Higher Education Institution in | Eswatini Sindisiwe Maduna
- 90078 Lived Experiences of Children With Albinism: A Qualitative Study of Primary Schools Learners of Eswatini | Slungile Thwala
- 90336 Are We Ready for Inclusion? Exploring Inclusive Practice For Students With Dyslexia: Teachers’ Beliefs and Classroom Practices in Saudi Arabia | Fatema Al Hussain
- 90342 Bangladeshi Government Primary School Teachers Training Need Towards Inclusive Education | Siddik Abu Bakor and Norimune Kawai
- 90125 Using Knowledge of Genomic Research and Experience of Undiagnosed Genetic Conditions to Support Inclusive Education | Joanne Wright
- 90208 Barriers to inclusion from the perspective of a private language school in Egypt | Malak ElBatran
- 90337 Errors in English Language Learning by Japanese Elementary School Students with Learning Difficulties | Norimune Kawai and Nagako Matsumiya
- 90300 A Community and Participatory Initiative on Internet Risks and Perceived Needs in the Family and Children | Ángeles Parrilla and Manuela Raposo-Rivas
- 90325 Students with ASD accessing Relationship and Sexuality Education – Preliminary Findings | Michele Dunleavy, Trevor O'Brien, Laura Ambrose and Johanna Fitzgerald
- 90196 Exploring the Nature of Universal Design for Learning in The Context of Saudi Arabia | Nouf Alsaadi
- 90317 “Every Child Should Be Welcome”: School Violence and Bullying Involving Students with Disabilities (1 hour session) | Megan McCloskey and Stephen Meyers
- 90211 The Role of School Leaders in Implementing Inclusive Education in Peruvian Schools | Pamela Valdivieso Matta
- 90058 Rethinking Academic Competitiveness | Shakira Akabor
- 90140 Teaching Linguistic Skills to a Student With Specific Learning Difficulties (Dyslexia- Dyscalculia) Regarding the Subject of Odyssey | Lydia-Panagiota Aggelis
- 90270 We All ‘Play’ Music: Supporting Play for Children With Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities | Rosie Rushton
- 90359 Opening Up Opportunities – PGCE Trainees Gaining Experiences Teaching Pupils With Visual Impairment | Harriet Dunn
- 90329 Moving On: The Experiences of Children with Autism Moving to Secondary School | Ellena Valizadeh
- 90124 The National SENCO Workload Surveys 2018 and 2019 | Hannah Moloney
- 90361 Comparison of the Turkey with a Case in UK Regarding G&T Education by the Perspective of Inclusion to Social Justice | Süleyman Kalay
- 90331 Peer to Peer Mentoring: A Multiple-Case Study Evaluating the LINKS Peer Support Program | Petra Owusu
- 90351 ‘This School Is 100% Not Autistic Friendly!’ Listening to the Voices of Primary-aged Autistic Children to Understand What an Autistic Friendly Primary School Should Be Like | Melanie Cunningham
- 90097 Understanding and Explore Teachers’ Perception and Practices of the Early Intervention Programme for Children with ADHD in Saudi Arabian Inclusive Kindergarten Classroom | Samirah Alzahrani
- 90176 How Academic Research Enabled a Maths Hub to Positively and Effectively Assess and Plan for Children With Maths SEN | Gail Van Schalkwyk
- 90246 The Role of Male Mentors in Achieving Inclusive Education | Karen Nyangara and Marcella Deluca
- Social Justice in the Developing World: Towards an Inclusive Pedagogy | Prof Sigamoney Naicker
- 90226 How Can Schools Respond Long-Term to COVID-19? | Lyman Dukes
- 90213 General and Special Education Teachers’ Attitudes and Perceptions Towards Inclusion of Students With Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): A Systematic Review Stella Koiliari and Anastasia Vlachou
- 90160 #MakeYourYouthRing: Participatory Research With Young Offenders Committed to Inclusion and Social Justice | Noelia Ceballos, Angela Saiz-Linares amd Teresa Susinos
- 90298 Still Unequal: Collaborative and Innovative Interinstitutional Networks to Understand and Face Educational Inequality | Ángeles Parrilla, Manuela Raposo-Rivas, Esther Martinez-Figueira and Isabel Fernadez-Menor
- 90147 Teachers’ Training on Group-based Early Start Denver Model: Where should we start? | Irene Russo, Cynthia Zierhut Ursu, Emanuela Zappala and Paola Aiello
- 90071 Knowledge Exchange is Not Enough: Co-constructing the Evidence Base in Autism Education | Sarah Parsons
- 90243 Facilitating Knowledge Exchange and Knowledge Development Through Collaborative Research Priority Setting for Developmental Language Disorder Katie Chadd and Amit Kulkarni
- 90037 Neuroscience as a Foundation to Teaching Learners with Special Educational Needs | David Mitchell
- 90261 Developing Understanding of Inclusive Education from Practice: A Case of Two Schools in South India | Ankur Madan
- 90310 Parents Perspectives and Levels of Satisfaction With Inclusive Education for Their Children With ASD in Public Schools in Saudi Arabia Arwa Alrawkan
- 90360 Lost Voices of Parents and SENCOs: The Absence of Collaborative Decision-making in Gaining an EHC Plan | Lorna Hughes
- 90226 Innovative Pedagogy | Zoltan Jakab, Zachary Walker
- 90340 ‘Engagement’ Discourses, Relationality and the Student Voice: Connectedness, Questioning and Inclusion in Post-COVID Digital Practices Evi Katsapi
- 90107 Supporting International Students with Disabilities in UK Higher Education: A Journey to Inclusion | Anne Rowan
- 90051 Does Mainstream Inclusion Guarantee Social Justice for Autistic Young People? | Craig Goodall
- 90330 Who Am I? Empowering Racial Identity and Cultural Pride in English Special Schools | Donna-Marie Holder
- 90348 Analysis of the Main Personal Factors That Enable University Success for Undergraduates With Disabilities | Gilda Biagiotti
- 90293 The Importance of Safe Mobility to Achieving Developmental Milestones for Children Who Are Congenitally Blind/Severely Visually Impaired Grace Ambrose-Zaken
- 90241 Can Scotland Be Brave? | Margo Mackay and Rhona Matthews
- 90095 Collaboration for Inclusion: The Development of Interactive Case Studies | Steve Sider and Jacqueline Specht
- 90128 Re-education of Able-bodied as a Neglected Category Towards Violence Against Disabled People – Online Press Qualitative Analysis Beata Borowska-Beszta
- 90262 I-Connect: A Technology-Based Self-monitoring Application to Support Young Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Community, Employment, and University Settings Leslie Bross
- 90304 Family Outcomes of Parents of Children With Disability Attending Preschool in Spain, Margarita Cañadas, Gabriel Martinez Rico, Maria Yolanda Munoz Martinez and M Jose De Dios Perez
- 90131 Positive Behaviour Changes in Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Through the Development of a School-based Cafe Service Mayuri Tokekar
- 90209 Inclusive Responses to Diverse Needs: A Study Exploring Technology Use in the Education of Autistic Pupils | Verity Ward, Sarah Parsons and Hanna Kovshoff"
- 90315 A Three-year Evaluation of Purpose-built Centres to Promote Inclusion of Autistic Pupils in Mainstream Schools | Ian Dale, Denise May, Alice Jones Bartoli and Holly Judge
- 90072 Digital Stories as a Methodology for Enabling Voice and Supporting Transitions for Young Autistic Children | Hannah Kovshoffa and Sarah Parsons
- 90148 Building Partnership Between Experts and Stakeholders: An Implementation Science Framework for Teachers’ Professional Development on Autism Spectrum Disorder Irene Russo, Cynthia Zierhut Ursu, Filomena Agrillo and Paola Aiello
- 90113 Experiences that Promote the Development of Inclusive Practice in Beginning Teachers in Canada and Germany | Susanne Miesera and Jacqueline Specht
- 90159 ‘Yellow Vest’ – Looking at Day to Day Inclusive Practices in an Innovative Dictionary Within Initial Teacher Training | Noelia Ceballos, Angela Saiz-Linares amd Teresa Susinos
- 90341 Using Scaffolding to Promote Student Independence in Vocational Learning in a Post-16 Send Setting: A Collaborative Action Research Effrosyni Stafyli
- Rebuilding our schools: Where do we start? | Dr Keri Wong
- UCL Centre for Inclusive Education - Fellows Rountable: Enduring Messages for Appropriate Support for SEND
- 90272 Special Education Provision in Bahrain Public Schools: A Multiple Case Study | Hala Al Khalifa
- 90271 Supporting Young People with Autism and Learning Difficulties in the Workplace | Claire Cookson
- 90137 Challenges and Opportunities for People with Disabilities in Post-Soviet Countries | Renata Ticha, Brian Abery, Sergiy Sydoriv and Valentyna Malanchii
- 90335 Supporting Language and Communication Needs of Syrian Refugee Children in Turkish Mainstream Schools | Oguzhan Hazir and Turgut Karlidag
- 90061 Pedagogical Practices of Oral Skills in Students With Autistic Spectrum Disorders | Nikolaos Panopoulos
- 90173 Socio-labor Training and Intellectual Disability: An Evaluation of Diploma Program in Labor Skills From Experience of Chile | Paula Contesse, Pilar Pineda and Josep Sanahuja
- 90292 Institutional Resistance, Privilege, and the “Battle” for Inclusive Education | Priya Lalvani
- 90044 Peer Relations as a Quality Indicator for Inclusion: A Systematic Review on Inclusion Programmes | Sepideh Hassani
- 90104 Education for All or More of the Same? Migrant Students and Assessment in Ireland | David Larkin
- 90048 Ensuring Learner Success Through Targeted Collaboration and Progress Monitoring | PAGS® (Profile Assessment and Goal Setting) Feliciea Jibson
- 90295 Implementations of Inclusive Education in Saudi Arabia: A Critical Systematic Review Paper | Arwa Alrawkan
- 90052 Transition Times Two: Transitioning to Postsecondary Education and Post-Injury Self after Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) | Emily Tarconish
- 90339 The Participation of Children with Multiple Disabilities in the Florida State Alternate Assessment: Parent Perspectives | Lori Reese
- Conference highlights presented by Dr Zachary Walker, followed by a performance from David Stanley's The Music Man Project.
