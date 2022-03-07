UCL Strategic Change

The Strategic Change Service supports UCL and its teams to achieve their ambitions to improve the experiences of our people and students. Driving the delivery of long lasting, effective and impactful change spanning programme management, service design, change management and communications and business analysis.

At the heart of the university’s transformation agenda, Strategic Change provides the structure, clarity, guidance and support needed to deliver change that matters.

Our programmes across the institution are ambitious in both scale and scope. Spanning multiple teams, faculties and departments. To deliver successfully, we take a rigorous, co-ordinated approach to programme and project management, service design, change management and business analysis.

Enabling the success of the Strategic Plan 2022 – 2027

UCL is investing in improving services and the physical digital infrastructure through a number of enabling priorities – and Strategic Change are playing a key role on making the 2027 vision a reality. We’re making improvements to the processes and services that make our work possible, enabling our staff to continue the life-changing research and teaching that is having such a positive impact on the world. This work is known as Services Simplification. UCL staff can visit the Services Simplification SharePoint site to find out more.

Strategic Change SharePoint site

UCL staff can access our Strategic Change SharePoint site. It has information about UCL transformation programmes, change management, business analysis, project management and programme management. It will also provide a self-service hub full of toolkits, templates and resources, which we are currently creating and adding to.