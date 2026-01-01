Geospatial Analytics and Computing (GSAC)
UCL Geography’s GSAC cluster studies everything from spatial data and social systems to AI-enabled mapping, using geospatial analysis and modelling to address economic, social, and policy challenges.
GSAC researches and develops best practice through:
- Assembling, linking, visualising, and analysing diverse data sources
- Developing mathematical, probabilistic, and computational models of social systems
- Designing systems for sensing, modelling, and predicting human activities using digital traces
- Critical engagement with geographically enabled AI methods
- Applications in social/spatial mobility, housing, demography, disaster risk, urban design, retail, epidemiology, public health
- Cross-disciplinary research with computer science, civil and geomatic engineering, materials science, bioscience
- Teaching initiatives (Q-Step) and publications (e.g., Geographic Information Science and Systems, London: the Information Capital)
Funding and Supervision
Members hold grants from various funding sources and supervise many PhD students. Alumni and postdocs have gone on to academic or senior industry/government roles.
Active Projects
The cluster’s primary active affiliated grant project is the ESRC Geographic Data Service (GeoDS) (2025–2029), succeeding the Consumer Data Research Centre.
Cluster Lead
Professor of Geographic Information ScienceUCL Department of Geography
Paul Longley is Professor of Geographic Information Science at UCL and directs the ESRC CDRC. From April 2025, he has led the Geographic Data Service (GeoDS). A GIScientist and urban geographer, he has published widely, supervised over 67 PhD and Masters students, and contributed to numerous grants, journals, and public engagement initiatives.
- Alfie Long
- Abigail Hill
- Byeongwha Jeong
- Jakub Wyszomierski
- James Todd
- Jason Tang
- Louise Sieg
- Jens Kandt
Study BSc Geography at UCL
Explore geospatial data, AI mapping, and social systems with UCL researchers. Learn to solve real-world economic, social, and policy challenges.Explore the BSc
Got questions? Get in touch.
Contact us if you have any questions about studying Geography at UCL.