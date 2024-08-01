Every staff member and student at UCL is expected to uphold the reputation of the university and to conduct their research with integrity throughout the whole research lifecycle.

UCL is committed to the pursuit of knowledge to change the world for the better, taking on some of the biggest challenges of our time, and making vital contributions to the public good. Our achievements are underpinned by the quality and expertise of our research community.

All staff and students at UCL are expected to promote and maintain a culture of honesty, openness and responsibility, enabling all research to be conducted with integrity. Ensuring the highest standards of integrity in all aspects of our research activities allows others to have trust and confidence in the methods used and the findings.

UCL Statement on Research Integrity

UCL welcomed the Concordat to Support Research Integrity published by Universities UK and its 5 commitments. Its core elements of integrity were adopted as our principles of research integrity.

All research undertaken at the university across all disciplines should be conducted according to the principles below throughout the research lifecycle, from the preparation and submission of proposals to the publication and sharing of findings. UCL researchers should also be aware of internal governance and any external frameworks or legislation relevant to their area of work. For collaborative and multi-disciplinary research, teams are expected to share this information and agree on appropriate practices.

Principles of Research Integrity Honesty in all aspects of research including gathering data, reporting findings and acknowledging the work of others. Rigour in using appropriate research methods in line with prevailing disciplinary norms and standards, adhering to an agreed protocol, drawing interpretations from the research and communicating the results. Transparency in declaring potential competing interests, the analysis and interpretation of data, and making research findings widely available. Care and respect for all research participants, users and beneficiaries; including humans, animals, the environment and cultural objects. Those engaged with research must also show care and respect for the integrity of the research record, including correcting honest errors. Personal responsibility, acting with integrity and taking responsibility for actions and inactions when conducting research and working with others, working collectively to create a positive and inclusive research environment.

UCL Code of Conduct for Research

The UCL Code of Conduct for Research sets out expectations for the management of research and standards of behaviour and integrity. It applies to everyone conducting research at or in the name of UCL, regardless of the funding source. All staff (including honorary staff), students, visitors and collaborators are expected to be aware of and adhere to the principles and responsibilities set out in the code.

Read the UCL Code of Conduct for Research

Research Integrity training

Research integrity training at UCL is designed to support a culture of good practice in research at the university. It offers research staff and students from all disciplines an introduction to research integrity at UCL. If your research or research degree is externally funded, you should check your funder's requirements regarding training to ensure that you fulfil them as part of your funding agreement.

Assess your training needs

The Research Integrity Training Framework offers a way for UCL researchers to assess their training needs and provides a wider point of reference to help ensure their research has integrity. Access the Research Integrity Training Framework (Word) (UCL login required).

Training for UCL research staff and students

Research Integrity (self-paced) This eLearning course explains what research integrity means for researchers at UCL and how it relates to their work. It is recommended for all research staff and new starters should aim to complete the course within their first 6 months of joining UCL. The course is mandatory for postgraduate research students (PGRs) and fulfils the research integrity requirement PGRs need for their upgrade. Staff can access the course on LearnUpon. Once logged in, PGRs can access the course via InkPath.

Introduction to Research Support and Integrity This online training course for postgraduate research students covers research integrity and research support services at UCL. It should be taken in addition to the self-paced Research Integrity (self-paced) training. It fulfils the research integrity requirement PGRs need for their upgrade and is part of the Vitae Researcher Development Framework (Domain C, Subdomain C1). Course information and upcoming dates are available on the Doctoral Skills Development Programme (DSDP) website. For questions about the course, email openscience@ucl.ac.uk.

Annual statement

As a signatory to the UK Concordat to Support Research Integrity, the university publishes an annual statement, reporting on activities relating to research integrity across UCL. Read our most recent annual statement below:

Who to contact

For help, advice, or support with research integrity, get in touch with our Compliance and Assurance team at researchintegrity@ucl.ac.uk.