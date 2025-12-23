Discover the Institute for Global Health

Our research delivers evidence-based solutions for health challenges facing communities worldwide from pandemics, non-communicable conditions, community care and health equity. As an interdisciplinary Institute, we bring together skilled researchers from diverse fields to tackle complex health problems collaboratively. We work in inclusive partnerships across continents to maximise the quality and impact of our research.

Our education portfolio is led by our world-leading researchers, shaped by their research, and designed to develop the future leaders of global health. Our courses equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed for diverse careers in health.

