Discover the Institute for Global Health
Our research delivers evidence-based solutions for health challenges facing communities worldwide from pandemics, non-communicable conditions, community care and health equity. As an interdisciplinary Institute, we bring together skilled researchers from diverse fields to tackle complex health problems collaboratively. We work in inclusive partnerships across continents to maximise the quality and impact of our research.
Our education portfolio is led by our world-leading researchers, shaped by their research, and designed to develop the future leaders of global health. Our courses equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed for diverse careers in health.
Study
Study global health at UCL. Our undergraduate and Master’s degrees blend public health, medicine, law, economics, and more to prepare you for real-world impact.
Research
The Institute for Global Health conducts interdisciplinary research to tackle major global health challenges and improve clinical practice and public health in diverse global settings.
People
We employ some of the world’s best scientific minds across a broad spectrum of global health fields, to work together towards improved global health for all.
Course spotlight
Global Mental Health MSc
Tackle global mental health inequalities with UCL’s new MSc. Learn from experts, shape policy, and drive change across cultures, systems, and disciplines.Learn more
News
School meals could unlock major gains for human and planetary health
Healthy, sustainable school meals could cut undernourishment, reduce diet-related deaths and significantly lower environmental impacts, according to a new modelling study led by a UCL researcher.
23 Dec 2025
Climate change inaction costing a life a minute from excessive heat globally
The annual number of preventable heat-related deaths globally has soared to more than half a million, a UCL-led report says.
29 Oct 2025
Baby’s microbiome protects against childhood viral infection
A baby’s makeup of gut bacteria – their microbiome – which starts to form as soon as they are born, helps protect against viral infections later in childhood finds a new study led by UCL researchers.
05 Jun 2025