Museums and Collections

Discover UCL’s Grant Museum of Zoology, Petrie Museum of Egyptian and Sudanese Archaeology, UCL Art Museum and UCL Pathology Museum, other UCL collections and an exciting exhibitions and events calendar.
Collection of butterflies on shelves in the Grant Museum

Grant Museum of Zoology

The Grant Museum of Zoology was established in 1828 and is home to 100,000 specimens from every continent, every ocean, and every animal group.

Selection of Shabti dolls from the Petrie Museum

Petrie Museum

The Petrie Museum is home to one of the world's largest and most important collections of Egyptian and Sudanese archaeology, telling the stories of people who lived in the Nile Valley in the past.

Close up of a statue, lit up with red light

UCL Art Museum

UCL Art Museum curates over 10,000 works of art across a range of media including sculptures, paintings, prints and drawings.

A museum visitor looking at items on a shelf

UCL Pathology Museum

UCL's Pathology Museum contains 8,000 human pathology specimens used for teaching, research and public engagement in human health.

William Sharpey's microscope, UCL Science Collections

UCL Science Collections

The Science Collections contain objects related to UCL's research and scientific advancement and are used to critically reflect on our collective past.

The Auto-Icon of Jeremy Bentham

Auto-icon of Jeremy Bentham

Jeremy Bentham's Auto-icon, or self-image, consists of Bentham's preserved skeleton, dressed in his own clothes, and surmounted by a wax head.

Montage of African fabrics

UCL Anthropology Collections

Ethnography and bioanthropology collections for teaching and research.

Ceramic pots from archaeology collection

UCL Institute of Archaeology Collections

Teaching and reference collections including prehistoric and Classical Greek and Roman artefacts.

Items from the Rock Room, UCL Geology, on a shelf

UCL Geology Collections

Collections of rocks, minerals and fossils for teaching and reference, staff research material and special collections.

Casts from the UCL Pathology Collections, on glass shelves

Working with our collections

Learn about our collection management and our support for teaching and learning including the Object Based Learning Laboratory.

Exhibition at the UCL Octagon Gallery

Programmes and exhibitions

Our exhibitions, displays and public programmes bring to life UCL museums, collections and research for new and returning visitors.

Interior of Marshgate building at UCL East campus, with Gaia globe in view

UCL East

The UCL East campus is the home of the Culture Lab, Urban Room and Public Art.

Latest news

Upcoming events

Contact us

If you have any questions related to UCL Museums and Collections, please contact our visitor services team:

Our phone line is open 10am–5pm, Tuesday – Saturday.

Digital resources

Search our collections catalogues to explore UCL’s rich and diverse collections.