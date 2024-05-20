Museums and Collections Discover UCL’s Grant Museum of Zoology, Petrie Museum of Egyptian and Sudanese Archaeology, UCL Art Museum and UCL Pathology Museum, other UCL collections and an exciting exhibitions and events calendar. Grant Museum of Zoology The Grant Museum of Zoology was established in 1828 and is home to 100,000 specimens from every continent, every ocean, and every animal group. Petrie Museum The Petrie Museum is home to one of the world's largest and most important collections of Egyptian and Sudanese archaeology, telling the stories of people who lived in the Nile Valley in the past. UCL Art Museum UCL Art Museum curates over 10,000 works of art across a range of media including sculptures, paintings, prints and drawings. UCL Pathology Museum UCL's Pathology Museum contains 8,000 human pathology specimens used for teaching, research and public engagement in human health. UCL Science Collections The Science Collections contain objects related to UCL's research and scientific advancement and are used to critically reflect on our collective past. Auto-icon of Jeremy Bentham Jeremy Bentham's Auto-icon, or self-image, consists of Bentham's preserved skeleton, dressed in his own clothes, and surmounted by a wax head. UCL Anthropology Collections Ethnography and bioanthropology collections for teaching and research. UCL Institute of Archaeology Collections Teaching and reference collections including prehistoric and Classical Greek and Roman artefacts. UCL Geology Collections Collections of rocks, minerals and fossils for teaching and reference, staff research material and special collections. Working with our collections Learn about our collection management and our support for teaching and learning including the Object Based Learning Laboratory. Programmes and exhibitions Our exhibitions, displays and public programmes bring to life UCL museums, collections and research for new and returning visitors. UCL East The UCL East campus is the home of the Culture Lab, Urban Room and Public Art. Latest newsFunnelback feed: https://cms-feed.ucl.ac.uk/s/search.json?collection=drupal-office-vice-p...Double click the feed URL above to editUpcoming eventsFunnelback feed: https://cms-feed.ucl.ac.uk/s/search.json?collection=drupal-office-vice-p...Double click the feed URL above to edit