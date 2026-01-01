Resources for academic reading and writing

Our resources

This is a collection of free, open, self-access resources for students. These guides help you understand what an assignment asks you to do. They clarify what reading and writing critically means in an academic context. Here you can also find guidance on how to reference and avoid plagiarism. The section on argument, voice and structure is useful to express and support your ideas. Advice is also available on how to review and edit your text, and how to respond to feedback.