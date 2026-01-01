Resources for academic reading and writing
Open and self-access resources from the IOE Academic Writing Centre to help you improve your academic reading and writing.
Our resources
This is a collection of free, open, self-access resources for students. These guides help you understand what an assignment asks you to do. They clarify what reading and writing critically means in an academic context. Here you can also find guidance on how to reference and avoid plagiarism. The section on argument, voice and structure is useful to express and support your ideas. Advice is also available on how to review and edit your text, and how to respond to feedback.
Understanding assessment requirements
Learn to understand and meet assessment requirements.
Academic reading: Reading critically
Learn how to read critically and confidently.
Academic writing: Writing critically
Learn how to show critical analysis in academic writing and write critically.
Referencing and avoiding plagiarism
Learn how to reference effectively, paraphrase correctly and avoid plagiarism.
Argument, voice, structure
Learn how to structure and present an argument in academic writing.
Reviewing, editing and responding to feedback
Learn how to review, edit and improve your academic writing, understanding feedback and responding to it.