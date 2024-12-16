Our aim is to make an impact on key medical challenges through our research on healthcare technologies, ensuring that our innovative solutions are reaching the clinic to benefit patients.

The UCL Hawkes Institute is a multi-disciplinary research grouping at the intersection of UCL’s engineering and health activities that focuses on advancing healthcare technology. The institute capitalises on UCL’s unique combination of research excellence in computational, engineering and medical sciences.

Its formation brings together UCL Centre for Medical Image Computing (CMIC) and Wellcome / EPSRC Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences (WEISS) to maximise the synergy between these two existing centres of excellence.