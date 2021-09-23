UCL Development
Projects in Development
256 Grays Inn Road
We are building a world-class research and treatment centre at 256 Grays Inn Road to fight neurological diseases, the world’s leading cause of disability.
Oriel
A centre of excellence for the treatment of sight loss and the causes of sight loss. Oriel will bring treatment, research, and education in Ophthalmology under one roof at St Pancras.
Campus enhancements
As part of the Estates Strategy, our aim is to enhance the campus experience for everyone who works, studies and visits here. It is our shared environment and the setting for our success.
Our Recent Projects
Marshgate
An outstanding site for learning and research, built to help find answers to the challenges of the future. Marshgate is UCL's single largest building.
One Pool Street
The first building to open at the UCL East campus, One Pool Street comprises accommodation and learning on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.
UCL East
UCL's campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford. The campus is a hub for interdisciplinary research and teaching and a home for more than 500 students.
Our Completed Projects