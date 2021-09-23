XClose

Estates

UCL Development

Our highlights of UCL's best new buildings including current construction projects and fully operational award-winning buildings and public spaces.

Projects in Development

256 Grays Inn Road

a computer generated image of 256 Grays Inn Road, viewed from the road and framed under the branches of a nearby tree

We are building a world-class research and treatment centre at 256 Grays Inn Road to fight neurological diseases, the world’s leading cause of disability.

Oriel

Digitally generated image of the Oriel centre

A centre of excellence for the treatment of sight loss and the causes of sight loss. Oriel will bring treatment, research, and education in Ophthalmology under one roof at St Pancras.

Campus enhancements

Main quad

As part of the Estates Strategy, our aim is to enhance the campus experience for everyone who works, studies and visits here. It is our shared environment and the setting for our success.

Our Recent Projects

Marshgate

people crossing the in front of the window at the main entrance to UCL's Marshgate building

An outstanding site for learning and research, built to help find answers to the challenges of the future. Marshgate is UCL's single largest building.

One Pool Street

The third floor of the One Pool Street atrium, lit naturally from above with warm overhead lights on each floor

The first building to open at the UCL East campus, One Pool Street comprises accommodation and learning on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

UCL East

Marshgate and One Pool Street buildings

UCL's campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford. The campus is a hub for interdisciplinary research and teaching and a home for more than 500 students.

Our Completed Projects

 

 