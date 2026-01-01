Manufacturing Futures Lab

MFL research will enable the development of the products and processes of the future in ways that are smarter, faster and more flexible than currently possible. Core research topics encompass synthetic and engineering biology, additive manufacturing, digital and automation technologies, continuous and intensified processing and modelling approaches for techo-economic (TEA) and life cycle analysis (LCA). Such approaches will underpin the achievement of key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) e.g. Good Health and Wellbeing, Affordable and Clean Energy and Responsible Consumption and Production. MFL research will thus have an impact locally, in East London, nationally and globally. See the MFL fact sheet for more details.

Our research activity occurs in 6 purpose-designed research pods (each approximately 250 m2). These provide shared, collaborative space for MFL staff and researchers to study individual technologies as well as to explore end-to-end manufacturing processes employing a variety of chemical, biological and physical process steps. Each research pod is equipped with a range of state-of-the-art process and analytical equipment. Individual pods are designed to support specialized research needs:

Integrated Synthesis Pod : discovery and development of chemical and biological catalysts and new synthetic routes

: discovery and development of chemical and biological catalysts and new synthetic routes Continuous Processing Pod : creation of continuous, automated and digital process technologies

: creation of continuous, automated and digital process technologies Intensified Processing Pod : development of high temperature-pressure operations for enhanced productivity

: development of high temperature-pressure operations for enhanced productivity Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Pod : creation of high-resolution additive manufacturing technologies and laser-based analytics

: creation of high-resolution additive manufacturing technologies and laser-based analytics Bioprocessing Pod : exploitation of fermentation and bioconversion processes for utilisation of renewable feedstocks

: exploitation of fermentation and bioconversion processes for utilisation of renewable feedstocks Nanoscale Manufacturing Pod: creation of advanced materials based on self-assembly and nanoscale manufacturing technologies

MFL activities are spearheaded by 15 members of academic staff (including two UKRI Future Leader Fellows) drawn from the UCL departments of Biochemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry. In the most recent Research Excellence Framework evaluation (REF 2021), 97* of Engineering research outputs were rated ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ while 100% of Chemistry outputs achieved these ratings. Research within the MFL is supported by seven highly qualified research technicians each with specialist expertise.