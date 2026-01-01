Manufacturing Futures Lab
The Manufacturing Futures Laboratory (MFL) is a multi-disciplinary research and teaching hub, driving strategic research and fostering innovative industry collaborations to sustainable technologies.
Research and educational activities focus on developing future manufacturing leaders. It brings together academics with complementary expertise from the UCL Faculty of Engineering Sciences and the UCL Faculty of Mathematical & Physical Sciences.
The MFL is the largest academic entity at UCL's East London campus. It comprises world-class research laboratories on the top two floors of the Marshgate building. Research activities are supported by a state-of-the-art Precision Fabrication Workshop (PFW) while delivery of MFL educational programmes is enhanced by access to purpose-designed engineering teaching laboratories co-located within the Marshgate building.
MFL research will enable the development of the products and processes of the future in ways that are smarter, faster and more flexible than currently possible. Core research topics encompass synthetic and engineering biology, additive manufacturing, digital and automation technologies, continuous and intensified processing and modelling approaches for techo-economic (TEA) and life cycle analysis (LCA). Such approaches will underpin the achievement of key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) e.g. Good Health and Wellbeing, Affordable and Clean Energy and Responsible Consumption and Production. MFL research will thus have an impact locally, in East London, nationally and globally. See the MFL fact sheet for more details.
Our research activity occurs in 6 purpose-designed research pods (each approximately 250 m2). These provide shared, collaborative space for MFL staff and researchers to study individual technologies as well as to explore end-to-end manufacturing processes employing a variety of chemical, biological and physical process steps. Each research pod is equipped with a range of state-of-the-art process and analytical equipment. Individual pods are designed to support specialized research needs:
- Integrated Synthesis Pod: discovery and development of chemical and biological catalysts and new synthetic routes
- Continuous Processing Pod: creation of continuous, automated and digital process technologies
- Intensified Processing Pod: development of high temperature-pressure operations for enhanced productivity
- Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Pod: creation of high-resolution additive manufacturing technologies and laser-based analytics
- Bioprocessing Pod: exploitation of fermentation and bioconversion processes for utilisation of renewable feedstocks
- Nanoscale Manufacturing Pod: creation of advanced materials based on self-assembly and nanoscale manufacturing technologies
MFL activities are spearheaded by 15 members of academic staff (including two UKRI Future Leader Fellows) drawn from the UCL departments of Biochemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry. In the most recent Research Excellence Framework evaluation (REF 2021), 97* of Engineering research outputs were rated ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ while 100% of Chemistry outputs achieved these ratings. Research within the MFL is supported by seven highly qualified research technicians each with specialist expertise.
Our People
Professor Gary Lye
Biochemical Engineering, Director of MFL
Professor Asterios Gavriilidis
Chemical Engineering
Professor Helen Hailes
Chemistry
Professor Manish Tiwari
Mechanical Engineering
- Dr Diego López Barreiro (Chemical Engineering)
- Dr Morgan Barnes (Mechanical Engineering)
- Dr Maximilian Besenhard (Chemical Engineering)
- Prof. Daniele Castagnolo (Chemistry)
- Professor Alex Conradie (Biochemical Engineering)
- Dr Michele Crotti (Chemistry)
- Dr John Hales, UKRI Future Leaders Fellow (Biochemical Engineering)
- Dr Jack Jeffries (Biochemical Engineering)
- Dr Emily Kostas (UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, Biochemical Engineering)
- Professor Gary Lye (Biochemical Engineering)
- Dr Martyna Michalska (Mechanical Engineering)
- Dr Peyman Moghadam (Chemical Engineering)
- Dr Rafael Castrejón Pita (Mechanical Engineering)
- Dr Vikaramjeet Singh (Mechanical Engineering)
- Dr Amita Ummadisingu (Chemical Engineering)
Dr Rana Khalife
MSc Manufacture and Commercialisation of Stem Cell and Gene Therapies
Dr Maximilian Besenhard
MSc Digital Manufacturing of Advanced Materials
Dr Yang Lan
MSc Nature Inspired Solutions
Prof. Daniele Castagnolo
MSc Chemical Sustainability
Dr Rafael Castrejón Pita
MSc Engineering with Innovation and Enterprise
Dr Eral Bele
MSc Future Manufacturing and Nanoscale Engineering
Dr Bernice Wright
Lecturer in Manufacture of Stem Cell & Gene Therapies
Dr Reza Abbasi
Lecturer in Digital Manufacturing of Advanced Materials
Mr. Solomon Bawa
Lecturer in Digital Manufacturing of Advanced Materials
Dr David Palomas Dona
Lecturer in Chemical Sustainability
Dr Zareena Gani
Associate Professor (Teaching)
Dr Liwei Guo
Lecturer in Future Manufacturing and Nanoscale Engineering
Lorella Rossi
MFL Technical Manager
Felipe Chaves Montero
MFL Stores Officer
Simon Foinet
Analytical Technician
Sydney Wieckowski
Chemical Technician
Daniel Lake
Laser Technician
Syauqi Alias
Electronics Technician
Dr Erick Mota Pacheco
Fermentation Technician
Simon Dawes
Precision Fabrication Workshop Manager
Peter Soesan
Workshop Engineer
Mai Doan
Workshop Engineer
Matthew Wilkinson
Workshop Engineer
Selected Publications
Direct shape programming of liquid crystal elastomers
M. Barnes, R. Verduzco, Soft Matter, Issue 5, 2019
Proof-of-concept analytical instrument for label-free optical deconvolution of protein species in a mixture
John E. Hales, Samir Aoudjane, Gabriel Aeppli, Paul A. Dalby, Journal of Chromatography A, Volume 1641, 2021, 461968
Pharmaceutical applications of lignin-derived chemicals and lignin-based materials: Linking lignin source and processing with clinical indication
Karagoz, P., Khiawjan, S., Marques, M.P.C., Santzouk, S., Bugg, T.D.H., and Lye, G.J. (2023). Biomass Conversion and Biorefinery.
Order–Disorder Balance in Silk-Elastin-like Polypeptides Determines Their Self-Assembly into Hydrogel Networks
Diego López Barreiro, Klaartje Houben, Olaf Schouten, Gijsje H. Koenderink, Jens C. Thies, and Cees M. J. Sagt, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2025 17 (1), 650-662.
Gas adsorption and framework flexibility of CALF-20 explored via experiments and simulations
R. Oktavian et al. , Nature Communications, 15, 3898, 2024.
MLAPI: A framework for developing machine learning-guided drug particle syntheses in automated continuous flow platforms
A.Pankajakshan, S. Pal, N. Snead, J. Almeida, M. O. Besenhard, S. Abukhamees, D. Q. M. Craig, A. Gavriilidis, L. Mazzei, F. Galvanin. Chem. Eng. Sci., 302, 120780 (2025).
Broadening The Substrate Scope of Aldolases Through Metagenomic Enzyme Discovery
A. Rizzo, C. Aranda, J. Galman, A. Alcasabas, A. Pandya, A. Bornadel, B. Costa, H. C. Hailes, J. M. Ward, J. W. E. Jeffries, B. Dominguez. ChemBioChem 2024, 25, e202400278.
A Triboelectric Nanocomposite for Sterile Sensing, Energy Harvesting, and Haptic Diagnostics in Interventional Procedures from Surgical Gloves
C. Salvadores Fernandez, S. Jaufuraully, B. Bagchi, W. Chen, P. Datta, P. Gupta, A. L. David, D. Siassakos, A. Desjardins, M. K. Tiwari. Adv. Healthcare Mater. 2023, 12, 2202673.
Making stable and non-toxic perovskite solar cells
Ummadisingu, A. Nat. Rev. Clean Technol. 1, 110 (2025).
Droplet impact dynamics on stretched textiles
Varghese, N., Stone, C., Quetzeri-Santiago, M.A. et al. Sci Rep 15, 6496 (2025).
Cooperative chemoenzymatic and biocatalytic cascades to access chiral sulfur compounds bearing C(sp3)–S stereocentres
Zhao, F., Mattana, A., Alam, R. et al. Nat Commun 15, 8332 (2024).
High temperature flow synthesis of iron oxide nanoparticles: Size tuning via reactor engineering
Maximilian O. Besenhard, Liudmyla Storozhuk, Alec. P. LaGrow, Luca Panariello, Adam Maney, Sayan Pal, Céline Kiefer, Damien Mertz, Le Duc Tung, Martin R. Lees, Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, Asterios Gavriilidis, Chemical Engineering Journal, Volume 473, 2023, 144542
Modulation-enabled healable and stretchable shape-memory polymer composites for digital light processing 4D printing
Wei Huang, Wenqing Chen, Vikramjeet Singh, Jianhui Zhang, Yu Wang, Mohammed Alabdullatif, Eral Bele, Gary J. Lye, Helen C. Hailes, Manish K. Tiwari, Additive Manufacturing, Volume 101, 2025, 104699
Macroalgal biorefinery concepts for the circular bioeconomy: A review on biotechnological developments and future perspectives
Emily T. Kostas, Jessica M.M. Adams, Héctor A. Ruiz, Gabriela Durán-Jiménez, Gary J. Lye, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Volume 151, 2021, 111553.
Progress toward the computational discovery of new metal–organic framework adsorbents for energy applications
PZ Moghadam et al. Nature Energy, 1-13, 2024
Insights into E. coli Cyclopropane Fatty Acid Synthase (CFAS) Towards Enantioselective Carbene Free Biocatalytic Cyclopropanation
I. Omar, M. Crotti, C. Li, K. Pisak, B. Czemerys, S. Ferla, A. van Noord, C. E. Paul, K. Karu, C. Ozbalci, U. Eggert, R. Lloyd, S. M. Barry, D. Castagnolo .Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2024, 63, e202403493.
Antimicrobial mechanisms of nanopatterned surfaces—a developing story
Pirouz A, Papakonstantinou I and Michalska M (2024). Front. Chem. 12:1354755. doi: 10.3389/fchem.2024.1354755,
Molecular design of protein-based materials – state of the art, opportunities and challenges at the interface between materials engineering and synthetic biology
Ebony Shire André A. B. Coimbra, Carlos Barba, Leonardo Rios-Solis, Diego López Barreiro. Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2024, 9, 1187-1209.
Multi-Length Scale Structure of 2D/3D Dion–Jacobson Hybrid Perovskites Based on an Aromatic Diammonium Spacer
Ummadisingu, A. Mishra, D. J. Kubicki, T. LaGrange, A. Dučinskas, M. Siczek, W. Bury, J. V. Milić, M. Grätzel, L. Emsley. Small 2022, 18, 2104287.
Novel Transaminase Reactivity and Applications in Cascades to Styryl Pyridines
Y. Wang, Y. Li, Y. Ni, D. K. Bučar, P. A. Dalby, J. M. Ward, J. W. E. Jeffries, H. C. Hailes, Catal. Sci. Technol., 2024, 14, 2390.
Our Facilities
Drawing on a rich range of fundamental engineering skills, MFL researchers work across the biological, chemical and physical sciences in a series of specialist research pods. Each of the research pods is equipped with state-of-the-art research and analytical equipment shared between the MFL academic staff. The equipment is also available to support collaborative activities with academic and industrial colleagues.
Research and teaching activities within MFL are supported by a specialist Precision Fabrication Workshop (PFW) staffed by four, highly-skilled, Workshop Manufacturing Engineers. The workshop offers a complete design, development and manufacturing service for novel scientific equipment that cannot be obtained commercially. The focus is on computer-aided design and manufacturing systems (CAD/CAM) for rapid progression from prototype to final device. The PFW is located on the ground floor of the Marshgate building and is equipped with a wide range of precision fabrication equipment including a range of 3 and 5-axis milling machines, lathes, 3D printers and laser cutters.
A summary of the specialist research and analytical equipment in the various research pods is provided below:
- Microfabrication and analysis equipment
- Additive manufacturing (high resolution 3D-printing)
- Automated continuous flow reactors and liquid-handling robots
- Fermentation (to 30L scale) and associated downstream processing equipment
- On-line process analytical technologies (e.g. UV-Vis, Raman and mIR spectroscopy, etc)
- Chemical analysis instrumentation (e.g. GC, HPLC, GC/LC-MS, AES, NMR etc)
- Materials characterization instrumentation (e.g. AFM, BET, DSC, TGA, DLS, XRD, rheometer, contact angle measurement etc)
- Fluid flow and visualization (high speed cameras, PIV, micro-PIV)
- Glove boxes (controlled atmosphere experimentation)
Further information:
Related Programmes
The MFL offers 6 Master's level programmes, each addressing specific sector's skills needs and designed to equip MSc students with knowledge of the latest manufacturing technologies. With an emphasis on experiential learning, innovation, enterprise and the wider regulatory environment, the MSc programmes span nanoscale manufacturing, stem cell and gene therapy, chemical sustainability and nature-inspired engineering, as well as leveraging wider UCL research strengths in ‘big data’ analytics, artificial intelligence, process monitoring and control technologies, and multi-scale modelling.
All of the programmes benefit from cutting-edge teaching methods based on approaches pioneered by the award-winning UCL Integrated Engineering Programme (IEP), where hands-on experiences help shape real-world problem-solving skills. In addition to their sector-specific technical skills, students acquire a rich set of transferable skills, including creativity, design, teamwork, practical skills, knowledge of emerging technologies and the fundamentals of science and mathematics.
The MFL Masters programmes are delivered in modern, high-quality teaching spaces within the Marshgate building. These support the delivery of lectures and tutorials and student participation in group-based and collaborative projects. Practical, hands-on, modules are delivered in spacious, purpose-designed engineering teaching laboratories.
MFL educational programmes focus on Masters's and Doctoral level training designed to educate future leaders with a strong awareness of the environmental and social impact of future manufacturing research. The MFL MSc programmes have a multidisciplinary intake of graduates from engineering, life- and physical-sciences backgrounds and emphasize a hands-on and research-based education. They aim to equip graduates with future-focused skill sets in next-generation synthesis and manufacturing technologies supporting sustainable growth in key industry sectors such as chemicals, energy and healthcare. The programmes also address aspects of innovation and enterprise and the wider regulatory and commercial context of the taught material supporting the rapid translation of new technologies into industrial practice. Doctoral-level training is enhanced through engagement with relevant UCL Centres for Doctoral Training (CDTs) and training provided by the UCL Doctoral School.
Outreach
MFL staff participate in a range of industry outreach activities and the delivery of modular, continual professional development (CPD) courses for industrialists e.g. the UCL Modular Training for the Bioprocess Industries MBI Programme. Doctoral and post-doctoral researchers within MFL are also able to attend these CPD courses as part of their own career development. CPD modules are delivered in the UCL East Management Education Suite which provides high-quality teaching, case-study and networking space. It also provides an ideal environment for training delivery using Virtual or Augmented Reality (VR/AR) technologies.
MFL staff are committed to increasing the number of young people studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes to create the technically strong, diverse and dynamic workforce necessary to support the growth of the various manufacturing sectors. In addition to supporting MSc and doctoral programme delivery, MFL staff participate in a range of outreach and widening participation activities with school children from East London and beyond. These benefit from purpose-designed classroom and microbrewery facilities for schools and public engagement.
Contact Us
UCL EAST Marshgate
UCL Manufacturing Futures Lab
UCL East Marshgate
7 Sidings Street
Stratford, London
E20 2AE
United Kingdom