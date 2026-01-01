Advanced Propulsion Laboratory

The centre brings together experts in the fields of batteries, hydrogen generation and utilisation, electric motors, and power electronics to deliver nationally unique research and teaching capabilities at scales directly relevant to industrial partners. Its location in London and the South-East of the UK positions the centre adjacent to key industrial partners. Its multidisciplinary approach coupled with the scale achievable at the facility will ensure the facility becomes a unique opportunity for industrial/academic collaboration.

The centre is uniquely designed to facilitate the creation, construction, characterisation, and validation of cutting-edge industrial-scale propulsion systems, leveraging this capability to deliver ambitious educational opportunities for post graduate students while simultaneously supporting the UK government's commitment to achieving zero-carbon targets.

People