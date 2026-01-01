UCL Electrochemical Innovation Lab

The EIL is a world-class facility for the development of electrochemical energy systems, with activities ranging from materials discovery to understanding electrochemical processes and analytical diagnostics, device design, development, modelling, systems development and demonstration.

Research in the EIL spans fundamental investigations through to commercial demonstrations and whole-systems design.

Throughout the EIL, scientific, engineering and commercial thinking is embodied in the research phase. In this way the EIL identifies commercial opportunities early, considers the engineering and commercial implications of the science and builds new research programmes to accelerate the science into commercial products.

The scope of activities in the EIL encompasses: