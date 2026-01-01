Get started
Discover UCL's design system
Why we have a design system, how it helps create consistent and accessible experiences, who it's for, with roadmap and governance guidance for implementation.
For designers
Pre-built UI elements and tokens to create accessible designs efficiently. Use these tools to align with development and maintain visual cohesion across UCL products.
For developers
Accessible, reusable code components that match design specifications. Build consistent interfaces faster, reduce technical debt, and ensure alignment with designers.
Explore
Foundations
Foundations are the building blocks of our design system that create the visual and interactive framework for UCL digital products.
Components
Our design system components provide consistent, accessible building blocks for creating intuitive user interfaces, each designed with flexibility and usability in mind.
Digital brand resources
Use UCL's digital brand elements to create consistent, accessible, and professional digital experiences across all platforms.