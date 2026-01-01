CORE Resource Pack

About the study

The CORE study (Crisis resolution team Optimisation and RElapse prevention) was a major research programme funded by the National Institute for Health Research, led by Professor Sonia Johnson at UCL and managed by Camden & Islington NHS Foundation Trust. Its central aim was to improve the quality and effectiveness of Crisis Resolution Teams (CRTs), which support people experiencing mental health crises.



Resource Pack

We hope CRT managers and staff will explore the resource pack and use those areas most relevant to their team's service improvement priorities.

The CRT Service Improvement Programme evaluated in the CORE study was completed in December 2015. Details of CRT teams, policy and best available evidence included in this website have not been updated since then.

For information aimed at CRT managers and service planners, with information on how to bring about improvement on a team level, proceed to the How to use the resource pack section.

For information aimed at CRT clinicians, with practical tips and resources to support delivery of excellent CRT care, proceed to the Resources section.