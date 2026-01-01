The course was fantastic - really engaging, energetic and packed with useful and real life insights. Our whole team took a lot from it and will benefit in day to day and work life. The facilitators were exceptional, super knowledgeable and friendly. I’d highly recommend!

Headshot of Changing Minds delegate

Annie Pratt, Coventry Building Society

Innovation Lead

Changing Minds delivers cutting-edge workshops in behavioural science, decision-making, team and organisational culture, neuroscience and artificial intelligence.
  • Learn from UCL's world leading academics at a global top-10 university
  • Off-the-shelf and bespoke options
  • In-person and online
Behavioural Science workshops
Stephen Dewitt teaching

Behavioural Science workshops

We have a range of workshops that can be delivered in person or online and tailored to your requirements.

Meet the team
Prof Daniel Richardson and Dr.Alicia Melis

Meet the team

Meet our highly specialised team of behavioural and neuroscientists.

Testimonials
Delegate at a workshop

Testimonials

Hear what our workshop participants are saying.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on LinkedIn and receive updates about our services, upcoming courses, initiatives and Behavioural Science insights.

Follow us

Join our mailing list

Receive updates about upcoming workshops.

Join now

Book a call

Have a question about our workshops?  Book a call.

Book a call

Contact us

Pia Horbacki

Pia Horbacki

Enterprise Manager

Click to email. p.horbacki@ucl.ac.uk
Dr Stephen Dewitt
Dr Stephen Dewitt

Enterprise Director

Click to email. s.dewitt@ucl.ac.uk
Alicia Melis
Dr Alicia Melis

Deputy Enterprise Director

Click to email. s.melis@ucl.ac.uk

Stay up to date with behavioural science at UCL

Work with our students
Behavioural Insights Exchange

Work with our students

The Behavioural Insights Exchange (BIX) programme enables organisations to work with our Masters' students allowing businesses to identify and answer pressing questions using cutting-edge insights.

News
brain graphic

News

Discover the latest news from across the Division of Psychology and Language Sciences.

Events
Prof. Aikaterini Fotopoulou

Events

Find out about current events from the Division of Psychology and Language Sciences.