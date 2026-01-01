The course was fantastic - really engaging, energetic and packed with useful and real life insights. Our whole team took a lot from it and will benefit in day to day and work life. The facilitators were exceptional, super knowledgeable and friendly. I’d highly recommend!
Annie Pratt, Coventry Building Society
Innovation Lead
Changing Minds delivers cutting-edge workshops in behavioural science, decision-making, team and organisational culture, neuroscience and artificial intelligence.
- Learn from UCL's world leading academics at a global top-10 university
- Off-the-shelf and bespoke options
- In-person and online
Behavioural Science workshops
We have a range of workshops that can be delivered in person or online and tailored to your requirements.
Meet the team
Meet our highly specialised team of behavioural and neuroscientists.
Testimonials
Hear what our workshop participants are saying.
Follow us on LinkedIn
Follow us on LinkedIn and receive updates about our services, upcoming courses, initiatives and Behavioural Science insights.Follow us
Contact us
Stay up to date with behavioural science at UCL
Work with our students
The Behavioural Insights Exchange (BIX) programme enables organisations to work with our Masters' students allowing businesses to identify and answer pressing questions using cutting-edge insights.
News
Discover the latest news from across the Division of Psychology and Language Sciences.
Events
Find out about current events from the Division of Psychology and Language Sciences.