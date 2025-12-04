Professor Kearsy Cormier, Director of UCL DCAL Research Center
Dr. Kate Rowley explains DCAL's purpose statement and performance goals.
Study
students studying

Study

MPhil/PhD, Master's programme, Short courses, Annual summer school (year 11/12 pupils), Bespoke courses

Research Themes
Person having an EEG

Research Themes

Our research informs our understanding of how deafness affects cognition, language and the brain.

People
Group of people waving hello

People

Find contact information for all academics, students and professional services staff associated with our centre.

Resources
Person having an assessment

Resources

Find out more about useful and freely available resources that we offer. DCAL provides face-to-face clinical assessment and online assessments of language and cognition in deaf people.

News

Deaf in AI and Technology Workshop
Deaf in AI and Technology Workshop

Deaf in AI and Technology Workshop

Join the Deaf in AI & Technology workshop on 9 Dec 2025 in London. Explore how deaf professionals are shaping the future of tech, AI and sign language.

04 Dec 2025

PhD Opportunity at UCL – Tactile Sign Language & DeafBlind Communication
PhD Opportunity at UCL – Tactile Sign Language & DeafBlind Communication

PhD Opportunity at UCL – Tactile Sign Language & DeafBlind Communication

Join a pioneering ERC-funded project at UCL’s DCAL, Europe’s leading centre for Deafness, Cognition & Language research.

01 Dec 2025

The Bencie Woll Prize for Linguistic Research on British Sign Language
The Bencie Woll Prize for Linguistic Research on British Sign Language

The Bencie Woll Prize for Linguistic Research on British Sign Language

The Bencie Woll Prize celebrates exceptional research in British Sign Language (BSL) linguistics.

21 Nov 2025

View all news
View all news

Volunteer with DCAL

Discover the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research at DCAL.

Volunteer with DCAL

Early-career external grants

Are you an excellent early career researcher and interested in joining the DCAL team?

Apply

DCAL Newsletter

Stay updated with the latest news, events, and research from the DCAL team.

Sign up here

DCAL Lay Summaries

Our lay summaries are available to watch, please follow the link below:

Watch Lay Summaries

Contact the team

UCL DCAL Research Centre
49 Gordon Square
London
WC1H 0PD
England

A row of tall, terraced buildings with the DCAL Building prominently located in the centre
DCAL Click to email. dcal@ucl.ac.uk
Open in Google Maps