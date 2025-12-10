UK DRI at UCL was selected as the hub of the UK Dementia Research Institute in 2016 because of our strength to bring together excellent clinical and basic neuroscience research to advance understanding of neurodegeneration and identify novel targets and therapeutic approaches for dementia.

Our mission is to play a central and collaborative role in the UK DRI’s efforts to discover and deliver effective therapies. Our mission involves forging effective cross-disciplinary teams and approaches to understand pathogenic mechanisms; developing innovative therapeutic approaches; and providing a translational arm to the UK DRI to harness clinical resources, test and deliver treatments to patients.