UK DRI at UCL was selected as the hub of the UK Dementia Research Institute in 2016 because of our strength to bring together excellent clinical and basic neuroscience research to advance understanding of neurodegeneration and identify novel targets and therapeutic approaches for dementia.
Our mission is to play a central and collaborative role in the UK DRI’s efforts to discover and deliver effective therapies. Our mission involves forging effective cross-disciplinary teams and approaches to understand pathogenic mechanisms; developing innovative therapeutic approaches; and providing a translational arm to the UK DRI to harness clinical resources, test and deliver treatments to patients.
People
See more details about our Group Leaders, Emerging Leaders, Lab Members, Professional Services Team and Affiliate Members here
Research
Research at the UK DRI at UCL covers the journey from the person living with dementia to the laboratory and back again - with improved diagnosis and potential therapies put to the test.
Follow us
News
Close to €10m in EU funding for UCL neuroscience, economics and crime studies
Five UCL academics have received prestigious European Union-funded grants to support research for the next five years in projects covering economics, criminal governance, and neuroscience.
10 Dec 2025
Pioneering UCL Huntington’s researcher wins major neuroscience award
Professor Sarah Tabrizi, Director of the UCL Huntington’s Disease Centre, has been awarded the British Neuroscience Association (BNA) Outstanding Contribution to Neuroscience Award for 2025, the association’s top annual prize.
14 Nov 2025
World-leading Alzheimer’s researcher awarded CBE
Professor Bart De Strooper (UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL) has been awarded an honorary CBE for his services to dementia research in the UK and internationally.
21 Oct 2025