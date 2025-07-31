UCL Stroke Research Centre

We work in close partnership with UCL Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Comprehensive Stroke Service, which is home to an Emergency Stroke Unit, Hyperacute Stroke Unit and Research Centre, and an Acute Stroke Unit. We aim to offer the opportunity to participate in stroke research to all of the patients treated within our service by co-ordinating a portfolio of over twenty high-quality national Institute of Health Research (NIHR) clinical trials.
Stroke Research Themes across UCL
UCL is home to internationally leading stroke research groups ranging from basic neuroscience to clinical trials.
Educational opportunities
The Stroke Research Centre shares knowledge through a variety of educational opportunities.
Information for patients, carers and the public
A stroke can be a life-changing event, but advances in knowledge, treatment and support systems mean there can be community, information, and a journey to recovery.
News
New brain haemorrhage drug trial recruits first UK participant
The participant has been recruited to a study looking at a new investigational drug for patients with a condition affecting the blood vessels in the brain called cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA).
31 Jul 2025
New research reinforces the need for better support for life after stroke
A large-scale study from UCLH and UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology highlights the real-world impact of life after stroke, revealing the significant burden faced by survivors.
04 Mar 2025
New study highlights need to increase support for stroke survivors
Care for stroke survivors urgently needs to focus on non-motor outcomes like fatigue, anxiety and reduced social participation to improve survivors’ quality of life and minimise care needs.
07 Nov 2024