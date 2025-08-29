The ICGNMD:
- Brings together experts from all over the world to collaborate in diganosis and research in NMDs
- Trains medical professionals who work with NMDs in genomic medicine, in their own countries
- Works to increase global access to genomic medicine, so more patients' care can be informed by genetic information
- Builds a diverse world-wide cohort of patients with NMDs and their families, and increase their access to clinical trials.
About the Centre
Our, Mission, Vision and Objectives and our approach to genomics.
Our Leadership team
Fellows
Partners
Global Contributors
Many people worldwide contribute their time and energy to the ICGNMD.
Information for Participants
On this page, we explain the purpose of the ICGNMD, and why the information and samples from participants is so vital to our work.
The ICGNMD is funded primarily by a £3.6m MRC Strategic Award to establish an International Centre for Genomic Medicine in Neuromuscular Diseases (ICGNMD) MR/S005021/1. Additional funding support is received from the National Brain Appeal, Guarantors of Brain and Partner host-matched funding.
Annual Progress Reports
Publications
News
Dr Gita Ramdharry awarded £1.6m NIHR Fellowship
Congratulations to Dr Gita Ramdharry who has been awarded a £1.6 million NIHR Advanced Clinical and Practitioner Academic Fellowship
29 Aug 2025
Professor Reilly receives American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine award.
American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is proud to present the the 2025 Honorary Member Award Professor Mary Reilly (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology).
07 Aug 2025
£1million to help find new treatments for muscle wasting condition
Professor Mary Reilly receives £1 million funding from UK charity to help track progression in a group of rare conditions.
15 Jul 2025
Contact Us
UK UCL Centre address: c/o Lindsay Wilson, Box 102, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London WC1N 3BG, UK