We are building a world-class research and treatment environment to fight neurological diseases, which are now the world’s leading cause of disability.



A brand new state-of-the-art facility will accelerate the discovery of new treatments, train the next generation of scientists and work in close partnerships with industry, funders and patients.

A dual hub for neuroscience

A new, technologically-advanced facility at 256 Grays Inn Road combined with our unparalleled existing facilities at Queen Square will transform our ability to tackle neurological diseases

Our community will work over two sites. Queen Square will remain the headquarters of the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and be the centre for research activities with a clinical focus. 256 Grays Inn Road will be the centre for preclinical neuroscience and house the majority of the Institute's wet labs.