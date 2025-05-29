Our vision
Our vision is to create the world’s leading centre for translational neuroscience.
UCL is a global leader in pioneering research into neurological diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, neuromuscular diseases, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, stroke and epilepsy.
We are building a world-class research and treatment environment to fight neurological diseases, which are now the world’s leading cause of disability.
A brand new state-of-the-art facility will accelerate the discovery of new treatments, train the next generation of scientists and work in close partnerships with industry, funders and patients.
A dual hub for neuroscience
A new, technologically-advanced facility at 256 Grays Inn Road combined with our unparalleled existing facilities at Queen Square will transform our ability to tackle neurological diseases
Our community will work over two sites. Queen Square will remain the headquarters of the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and be the centre for research activities with a clinical focus. 256 Grays Inn Road will be the centre for preclinical neuroscience and house the majority of the Institute's wet labs.
A new research and treatment centre at Grays Inn Road
- Over 500 researchers over seven floors of labs, write-up and collaboration spaces
- New ways of working, shared spaces, equipment and expertise
- Specialist high-performance laboratory equipment, including cutting-edge research and technology platforms and centralised shared facilities
- An NHS outpatient unit with 22 outpatient rooms
- Specialised patient care and clinical services
- MRI suite with five state-of-the art scanners for both research and clinical use
- A patient research hub, where patients, families and carers can speak directly with clinical researchers to learn how they can take part in clinical trials.
- A sustainable building with green spaces and a café open to the public
- 220 seat lecture theatre
Our new building
Find out more about how we are redeveloping the site at 256 Grays Inn Road, CGI images and fly-through videos and progress so far
The new building will focus on the sharing of equipment, space and services to encourage a collaborative, efficient and sustainable way of working.
An outpatient unit with 22 new outpatient rooms for National Hospital of Neurology and Neurosurgery
A joint UCL and UCLH MRI facility with five MRI scanners for clinical and research use
Bench to bedside and back again
We are bringing research scientists, clinicians and patients under one roof to translate discoveries made in the lab into real-world treatments through research, testing, and clinical trials.
The experience of patients being treated in the outpatient unit is fed back in and inspires new scientific investigations and improvements in care. paving the way for rapid advancements in clinical practice and new treatments and cures.
Professor Alan Thompson | Programme Sponsor | Dean, Faculty of Brain Sciences
The new facility will be home to three partners:
UCLH National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery
The new facility will house an outpatient unit with 22 rooms and shared MRI Suite
UK Dementia Research Institute
256 Grays Inn Road will be home to the UK DRI headquarters, as well as its research centre at UCL
UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology
Home to one of the world’s largest basic and clinical neuroscience communities., with a mission to prevent, treat, and cure devastating neurological diseases, like dementia
Explore the building
Read our building guide to discover more about facilities and new ways of working at Grays Inn Road
News
“Now is the time for progress”: Research for a better future for young people with Parkinson's
A new UCL exhibition celebrates the joining of art, science and community, with one project giving a voice to the unheard world of young-onset Parkinson's.
29 May 2025
Celebrating neurological research, art, construction and lived experience
'Everything is Connected' is an exhibition celebrating neurological research and collaborations between artists, researchers and communities.
28 May 2025
Five women artists shortlisted to create new memorial to Professor Anita Harding
As part of a public art project celebrating pioneering women neuroscientists for UCL’s new world-class neuroscience building, the life and work of Professor Anita Harding will be remembered.
13 Mar 2025
