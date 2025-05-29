Our vision

Our vision is to create the world’s leading centre for translational neuroscience.

UCL is a global leader in pioneering research into neurological diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, neuromuscular diseases, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, stroke and epilepsy.

Hear more about the vision for the new centre, as staff visit the site

We are building a world-class research and treatment environment to fight neurological diseases, which are now the world’s leading cause of disability. 

A brand new state-of-the-art facility will accelerate the discovery of new treatments, train the next generation of scientists and work in close partnerships with industry, funders and patients.

A dual hub for neuroscience

A new, technologically-advanced facility at 256 Grays Inn Road combined with our unparalleled existing facilities at Queen Square will transform our ability to tackle neurological diseases

Our community will work over two sites. Queen Square will remain the headquarters of the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and be the centre for research activities with a clinical focus. 256 Grays Inn Road will be the centre for preclinical neuroscience and house the majority of the Institute's wet labs.

A new research and treatment centre at Grays Inn Road

  • Over 500 researchers over seven floors of labs, write-up and collaboration spaces
  • New ways of working, shared spaces, equipment and expertise
  • Specialist high-performance laboratory equipment, including cutting-edge research and technology platforms and centralised shared facilities
  • An NHS outpatient unit with 22 outpatient rooms
  • Specialised patient care and clinical services
  • MRI suite with five state-of-the art scanners for both research and clinical use
  • A patient research hub, where patients, families and carers can speak directly with clinical researchers to learn how they can take part in clinical trials.
  • A sustainable building with green spaces and a café open to the public
  • 220 seat lecture theatre 
Bench to bedside and back again 

We are bringing research scientists, clinicians and patients under one roof to translate discoveries made in the lab into real-world treatments through research, testing, and clinical trials. 

The experience of patients being treated in the outpatient unit is fed back in and inspires new scientific investigations and improvements in care. paving the way for rapid advancements in clinical practice and new treatments and cures. 

"Our vision is to create the world's leading centre for translational neuroscience. A brand new state-of-the-art facility will accelerate the discovery of new treatments, train the next generation of scientists and work in close partnerships with industry, funders and patients."

Professor Alan Thompson | Programme Sponsor | Dean, Faculty of Brain Sciences

Professor Alan Thompson | Programme Sponsor | Dean, Faculty of Brain Sciences

The new facility will be home to three partners:

UCLH National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery
UCLH National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery

The new facility will house an outpatient unit with 22 rooms and shared MRI Suite

UK Dementia Research Institute
UK Dementia Research Institute

256 Grays Inn Road will be home to the UK DRI headquarters, as well as its research centre at UCL

UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology
UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology

Home to one of the world’s largest basic and clinical neuroscience communities., with a mission to prevent, treat, and cure devastating neurological diseases, like dementia

