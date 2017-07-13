Norman Foster Foundation Scholarship launched in partnership with The Bartlett

The Norman Foster Foundation will award an annual scholarship to an outstanding architectural student entering UCL’s Bartlett School of Architecture.

The Bartlett School of Architecture is pleased to announce that the Norman Foster Foundation has generously agreed to fund the full academic fees of one student every year for the duration of their full-time education on our BSc Architecture programme. A new scholar will be appointed annually.

The Foundation will work together with The Bartlett School of Architecture to select each recipient of the Norman Foster Foundation Scholarship, based on talent and potential. The first award will be announced in July 2017.

This scholarship has been created through the Norman Foster Foundation in recognition of Lord Foster’s long-standing relationship with The Bartlett. It aims to ensure that the most promising UK/European students wishing to train at The Bartlett are given the best possible opportunities to enter the profession of architecture.

Professor Bob Sheil, Director of the School, said “Lord and Lady Foster’s generous and welcome gift is immensely important to The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, and the wider profession. The Norman Foster Foundation Scholarship will mean that more of the brightest students will be in a position to accept their offer to study with us and fulfil their potential.”

Norman Foster, President, Norman Foster Foundation, said "My wish is that the Norman Foster Foundation Scholarship at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, makes it possible for deserving students to achieve their dreams."

Philanthropy lies at the heart of the Campaign for UCL, with support enabling the best and brightest minds to pursue academic excellence at every level. Scholarships and bursaries are essential in aiding gifted individuals to achieve success throughout the course of their studies and beyond. The Norman Foster Foundation Scholarship is a direct testament to the benefits of philanthropic support and will play a vital role in helping The Bartlett to develop the next generation of talented architectural professionals.

